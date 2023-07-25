SAUDI ARABIA – Six Senses Southern Dunes, the first property set to open in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project, will open its doors in late 2023 with Sherif Marei as Director of Sales & Marketing.

With a career spanning 17 years in the luxury hospitality sector, Marei’s career started with the Accor Group, working at a number of renowned properties including Fairmont Heliopolis and Fairmont Nile City. His extensive expertise in luxury hotel inaugurations includes high-profile launches such as The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah, and most recently the Banyan Tree AlUla. His notable honors include the globally recognized Director of Sales of the Year and Fairmont Masters, in addition to the Fairmont President Circle Awards, the brand’s top accolade in sales.

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Marei said, “I am thrilled to join the Six Senses Southern Dunes team. The company’s ethos and values align perfectly with my own. As pioneers in sustainability and wellness, we define our brand by these principles. It isn’t simply what we do, it embodies who we are. The unique location and distinctive holistic approach to every element and experience offered to our guests at Six Senses Southern Dunes make my role in promoting the resort a true privilege.”

Located along the historic incense trade route against the backdrop of desert plains and the Hijaz Mountains, Six Senses Southern Dunes, will set new standards in sustainability and desert hospitality as it takes guests on a journey into seldom-experienced nature, wildlife, and culture. The resort will be open all year round welcoming both adventure-seekers looking to experience the uniqueness of the Saudi Arabian desert and pleasure-seekers who want to relax in the tranquility and serenity of the Alnesai dunes.

-Ends-

About Six Senses

Six Senses operates 19 hotels and resorts in 16 countries and has signed a further 38 properties into the development pipeline. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses serves as a changemaker and maintains a leadership commitment to community, sustainability, emotional hospitality, wellness, and crafted experiences, infused with a touch of quirkiness. Whether an exquisite island resort, mountain retreat, or urban hotel, the vision remains the same: to reawaken people’s senses so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.



Six Senses Residences offers all the unique amenities of a resort life community while retaining the privacy and personal touches of a beautifully appointed private villa or apartment. Each is an appreciating long-term investment to be cherished for generations to come with immediate benefits and exclusive status at other resorts worldwide.



Six Senses Spas guides guests on their personal path to well-being in all resorts as well as a handful of standalone spas. The high-tech and high-touch approach goes beyond ordinary beauty treatments to offer holistic wellness, integrative medicine, and longevity.



Figures as at December 31, 2022

About Six Senses Southern Dunes

Inspired by the pillars of innovation, adventure, and heritage, Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea holds fast that it is the lessons of the past that serve as the bedrock for a brighter future. Surrounded by majestic volcanic craters and vast mountain ranges, this intriguing yet under-discovered gem showcases the region’s rich culinary culture, artistic expression, and symbolic connection to the Red Sea. As sustainable as it is spellbinding, now is the time to unveil the essence of Saudi hospitality, designed by nature and brought to life by its community.

For further information, please contact:

Ramzi Alabras

Mojo PR

E ramzi@mojo-me.com

Sammar S. Hattab

Director Marketing & Communications

Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea

E sammar.hattab@sixsenses.com