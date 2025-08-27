Dubai – Simon-Kucher, the world’s leading commercial growth and pricing consultancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Huseyin Binzat as Partner in its Dubai office. He will lead the firm’s Consumer practice in the United Arab Emirates.

Binzat is a seasoned advisor with over 18 years of experience in strategy consulting and executive leadership. His expertise spans growth strategy, portfolio transformation, international expansion, and commercial acceleration. He works across the full consumer landscape from grocery and home retail to personal care, beauty, and electronics, supporting both private-sector leaders and public entities.

Before joining Simon-Kucher, Binzat served as Chief Strategy Officer and Board Member at a diversified investment group with interests in consumer goods, healthcare, and financial services. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at a global strategy consultancy, delivering complex, multi-market engagements across MENAT and CIS. Binzat has consistently delivered sustainable impact in fast-moving, complex environments by bridging high-level strategy with practical execution.

“It’s an exciting time to lead in a region where the consumer landscape is evolving rapidly,” said Binzat. “With rising expectations and accelerating digital change, we have a unique opportunity to help businesses transform, grow smarter, and deliver lasting impact.”

“Huseyin brings a rare combination of boardroom experience and frontline insight” said Marc Matar, Managing Partner United Arab Emirates.“His leadership will be instrumental as we grow our Consumer footprint in the region and help clients realize their full commercial potential.”

Binzat holds an MBA from INSEAD and a BSc in Industrial Engineering from Bilkent University. He is also an active investor in consumer tech ventures and a strong advocate for youth education and equal opportunity.

With this appointment, Simon-Kucher further strengthens its leadership team in the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to help consumer businesses unlock growth in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

About Simon-Kucher

Simon-Kucher is a global consultancy with more than 2,000 employees in 30+ countries. Our sole focus is on unlocking better growth that drives measurable revenue and profit for our clients. We achieve this by optimizing every lever of their commercial strategy – product, price, innovation, marketing, and sales – based on deep insights into what customers want and value. With 40 years of experience in monetization topics of all kinds, we are regarded as the world’s leading pricing and growth specialist.

simon-kucher.com

For further information please contact:

Rachel Pope

Email: Rachel.Pope@simon-kucher.com