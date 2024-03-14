Positioned for IPO in the coming years, the appointment underscores Yellow.ai's commitment to bolstering its market leadership in the AI-powered customer experience industry with a robust global GTM strategy

Dubai: Yellow.ai has announced the appointment of Puneet Arora as Global President , taking yet another step towards driving hypergrowth and bolstering its position as a global leader in omnichannel AI-powered customer experience. In this strategic role, Puneet will lead the Go-to-Market teams across all markets, including North America, the Middle East, India, Asia-Pacific, Europe,, Latin America, and Africa.

With a stellar growth trajectory, including a 10X global expansion over the last two years, Yellow.ai has reinforced its market leadership in India, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Continuing its expansion across North America, Europe, and Latin America, the company aims for an IPO in the coming years.

“When Yellow.ai was founded, our vision was to establish a generational company that brings the power of AI-driven customer experience to billions of consumers and global enterprises, thereby leading one of the largest application software markets. Puneet joining us as Global President with experience in taking companies public and scaling global GTM teams in the customer experience market marks the next strategic move along that trajectory,” said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder, Yellow.ai. “As we lead the way in shaping the future of support with our customer experience automation platform, we are confident in Puneet's leadership and industry insights to scale Global GTM, shape our roadmap, and bolster Yellow.ai’s position as a leader and innovator in the industry.”

Operating from San Francisco, Puneet will spearhead business growth by leading and scaling Global GTM, overseeing the sales, marketing, partnerships, delivery, support, revenue operations, and customer success teams. In his role, he will drive transformation, foster growth momentum, establish a strong North American market presence, and boost global expansion efforts.

Speaking on his appointment, Puneet said, “I am thrilled to be part of the global growth story of Yellow.ai. Throughout my career, I've thrived by collaborating with teams established in the market but eager for growth, a spirit that Yellow.ai embodies. As a frontrunner in customer experience automation, Yellow.ai stands at a pivotal moment. Drawing from my experience in scaling businesses globally, I'm eager to cultivate strong partnerships across GTM teams, driving cohesive efforts for sustainable growth and market leadership.”

A seasoned professional in the contact center sector, Puneet brings over 25 years of expertise in establishing and expanding high-velocity SaaS organizations. His track record includes pivotal roles at leading organizations including D2L, 8x8, Oracle, Liveperson, and Salesforce. He has proficiently scaled companies to multi-million ARR levels and navigated successful IPO journeys.

Puneet’s appointment follows on the heels of recent leadership additions across Engineering and GTM globally: Madhav Chinta as VP Engineering, Henrik Petersen as VP Marketing - International Region, Sulabh Singhal as VP Global Professional Services, and Yeshas Prasad as VP Enterprise Sales, demonstrating the company's commitment to building a seasoned senior leadership team.

Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive towards the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs. Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves over 1100 enterprises, including Lulu Group International, Arabic Radio Network, Qatar Post, Papa Johns, Domino's, Taiba Supermarket, and AICCO Insurance, across 85+ countries. Our platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to deliver elevated experiences and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2016 with offices across six countries, Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.

