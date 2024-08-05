Shep Hyken is a global CX expert, New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, and Hall of Fame member. For over 30 years, he has worked with the world's top brands, including FedEx, American Express, Microsoft, Anheuser-Busch InBev, SAP, First Abu Dhabi Bank, AT&T, Mastercard, and Disney.

In his opening session, Shep will focus on "How to Get Customers to Come Back," sharing strategies to generate repeat business and build loyalty.

Hyken's insights and training have not only influenced but also revolutionized the customer service landscape for thousands of brands and CX professionals worldwide.

The Customer Centricity Summit and Awards 2024, scheduled for September 18, 2024, in Dubai, UAE, will bring together MIT professors, industry veterans, and thought leaders in marketing, CX, branding, and academia to break down the formulas behind their proven success.

The agenda aims to tackle the challenges CX leaders face at the enterprise level by offering practical solutions that can be implemented at your business