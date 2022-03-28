Muscat: Shell Oman Marketing Company SAOG (“Shell Oman”) has appointed Lamees Dawood Al Lawati as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 1, 2022. This appointment is a new milestone for Shell Oman’s omanisation story as Lamees has become the first Omani female to occupy the role of CFO in the history of Oman’s downstream oil and gas industry. As CFO, she will become a member of Shell Oman’s Executive Management Team and will lead key finance functions along with Legal, Contracts and Procurement and IT. On the other hand, the incumbent CFO, Ian Fong, will move to a new role where he will remain available to assist the company with transition while leading key strategic projects.

Shell Oman’s CEO, Dr. Mohammed Al Balushi, said: “I am delighted to welcome Lamees to the leadership of our company. She combines diverse finance experience with a deep knowledge of Shell, and inherent qualities of a visionary leader who demonstrates a progressive outlook. As a prominent Omani leader, we believe that Lamees will continue to inspire and develop the younger generation of leaders in Shell and the society which will contribute to further reinforcing our ~96% Omanisation. Meanwhile, we thank Ian Fong, the incumbent CFO, on his leadership and his contribution to Shell Oman during his tenure. Ian has been instrumental in navigating the company throughout the pandemic and the parallel challenges while remaining focused on developing national talents in Finance functions. We wish both Lamees and Ian all the best in their new roles and all future endeavours.”

Lamees Al Lawati started her career with Shell more than 15 years ago in finance after graduating from Sultan Qaboos University. Since then, she has held several increasingly senior finance roles at Shell in both downstream and upstream sectors covering Information Management, Treasury, Controllers, Internal Audit and JV Management. Recently, she completed a secondment in Shell plc group as Finance Manager of a Shell Joint Venture in addition to being a senior member of Shell Development Oman’s Finance Leadership Team. Meanwhile, Lamees continued to be Shell Oman Marketing Company’s Board Secretary. Her track record in Shell demonstrates her ethical leadership, her ability to build and execute complex strategies, and her commitment to adhering to and upholding Shell values and standards.