Named after the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Prize is given for outstanding contribution to the field of Advanced Materials Science

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has awarded the 2024 Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science to Professor Michael L. Klein, the Laura H. Carnell Professor of Science at Temple University, USA, for his outstanding contribution to the field of Advanced Materials Science.

The Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science is a prestigious award created in 2018 by the Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Advanced Materials (RAKCAM) in recognition of HH Sheikh Saud’s dedication to advancing the field of Materials Science in the UAE and around the region. Science and education are important aspects of HH Sheikh Saud’s vision for a future that utilizes the latest innovations and scientific advances for the benefit of humanity and the planet. The Prize consists of a gold medal, commemorative plaque and a $100,000 award.

The Award was presented during the second day of the 15th International Workshop on Advanced Materials, IWAM 2024, after which Prof. Klein delivered a talk on polymers to the assembled audience. It is the third Sheikh Saud International Prize to be awarded during recent IWAM events, following similar awards in 2019 to Professor C.N.R. Rao, Honorary President and Linus Pauling Research Professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bangalore, India, and in 2022 to Sir Anthony Cheetham, Research Professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Distinguished Visiting Professor at the National University of Singapore.

Sir Anthony Cheetham, Chairman of RAKCAM, which was founded by HH Sheikh Saud in 2007, said: “Professor Michael L. Klein is one of the world’s most distinguished computational materials scientists. His first publication in the field of condensed matter science was in The Physical Review in 1962.

“Michael’s research interests involve probing the structure and dynamics of macromolecular systems using molecular simulation techniques; current research interests range from chemical physics to soft matter, and from biophysics to drug discovery and physiology. His achievements have been recognized by his election to the Fellowship of the Royal Society, London, in 2003 and Membership of the US National Academy of Sciences in 2009.

“We congratulate Michael on his latest award and express our heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Saud for his inspiration and kindness.”

IWAM is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah’s Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of more than 80 million tons per year.

-Ends-

About His Highness Sheikh Saud

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is a Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Born in Dubai in 1956, he was educated in Ras Al Khaimah before attending the American University of Beirut. He later moved to the University of Michigan, graduating with an Economics Degree.

He returned home in 1978 and was appointed Chief of the Ruler’s Court before becoming Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Council in 1986. In this period, H.H. Sheikh Saud founded RAK Ceramics and restructured Julphar Pharmaceuticals and RAK Rock to ensure both became the industry leaders they are today.

H.H. Sheikh Saud was named Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah on 14 June 2003. In this role he oversaw the introduction of free zones, efficient business licensing procedures and offshore corporate registration.

On 27 October 2010, after the passing of his father H.H. Sheikh Saqr (May he rest in Peace), H.H. Sheikh Saud became the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. As Ruler, he has continued to expand and diversify Ras Al Khaimah’s economic base and improve the quality of its social services, while working hard to make high-quality education and healthcare services available to all the Emirate’s population.

H.H. Sheikh Saud received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bolton, UK, in 2010; an Honorary Fellowship of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India, in 2013; and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Economics from Incheon National University, South Korea, in 2018, a year in which he was also named Visionary Leader of the Year by Arabian Business.

