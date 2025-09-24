Shake Your Plants (SYP), the plant-based wellness brand redefining hydration, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Jacqueline Zhan Fraise as Chief Innovation Officer. With a career that spans three continents, Dr. Zhan Fraise brings a rare blend of clinical expertise, culinary artistry, and media influence to lead SYP into its next phase of growth.

A Harvard Medical School–trained expert and California Culinary Academy alumna, Dr. Zhan Fraise has built her career on the belief that “food is medicine”. Her work bridges science and gastronomy, helping people everywhere turn nutrition into a joyful, everyday practice.

Recognized as a Certified Nutrition Professional (CNP, BCHN) and Functional Diagnostic Nutrition practitioner (FDN), she holds a Doctor of Science in Integrative Healthcare and Clinical Nutrition. She has served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Nutrition Professionals (NANP) and is accredited by the Singapore Nutrition and Dietetics Association (ANS). Her professional journey has taken her across China, Singapore, and the United States, giving her a truly global perspective on how cultures approach food, health, and wellness.

“So many people struggle to find ready-made products that are both clean and genuinely supportive of their health,” says Dr. Zhan Fraise. “That’s exactly why Shake Your Plants exists, to infuse water with nature’s superpowers and empower people to feel their best.”

At SYP, Dr. Zhan Fraise will drive current product expansion and new product innovation, ensuring the brand stays ahead of the fast-growing demand for functional, plant-based wellness solutions.

Dr. Zhan Fraise isn’t just a nutrition scientist, she’s a storyteller, innovator, and cultural bridge-builder. Journalists can tap into her expertise on: