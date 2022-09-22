Abu Dhabi: In preparation for launch later this year, Securrency Capital is delighted to announce the appointment of Aisha Al Mansoori as Non-Executive Director (NED) to its Board of Directors.

Aisha has a distinguished career and track record. She was one of thirty-three young Emiratis selected by the UAE Cabinet to serve on high-level government boards of federal government agencies. Aisha was appointed to the board of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority in February 2020 (FEWA). During her term, Aisha led projects and programs that helped convert the strategy and vision of the authority into action.

Aisha began her career in Abu Dhabi's power and utilities sector, where she worked on privatization of generation assets, attracting foreign investors, successfully arranging investment, and assuring international project finance. She was appointed to the boards of the world's largest solar PV projects - Noor Abu Dhabi PV Project Company, and Sweihan Energy Holding Company P.J.C., in 2017.

Aisha advanced her career by joining Ernst & Young (EY), one of the Big Four consulting firms, as a Director for the Energy Sector, where she oversaw huge transformation projects, smart metering, Day Ahead markets, and advised the C-suite on strategic decisions. She subsequently moved to Accenture, where she worked as a Director-Client Account Lead for the Health and Public Sector for the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

Securrency Capital made this new appointment after Neale Croutear-Foy and Chris Pugh were hired as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product Delivery, respectively, to improve the company's product team.

"I am thrilled to welcome Aisha Al Mansoori to the Securrency Capital board," said Amir Tabch, Securrency Capital's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Chair (COB). "Her appointment is the result of a considered process to find new board members who will bring valuable experience and knowledge to the table."

"Aisha’s track record, vast management experience, and board leadership abilities make her ideal for this position. Her extraordinary expertise and experience will be vital as we continue to implement our ambitious objectives for growth and expansion. I'm looking forward to working closely with Aisha to make sure that Securrency Capital continues to be good for everyone involved, including Securrency Capital's clients and our employees.

About Securrency Capital

Securrency Capital is a full-service regulated institutional DeFi brokerage firm that offers both traditional and digital financial services.

Our mission is to deliver asset tokenization benefits to retail and institutional clients by providing access to multiple digital products and asset classes through a single, easily accessible marketplace. We provide a comprehensive digital lifecycle experience for our clients, including asset issuance, share registry maintenance, and corporate actions on the chain, as well as facilitating the purchase and sale of digital and traditional assets and securities.

By embracing Blockchain technology, we aim to deliver greater liquidity, wider distribution, improved connectivity, and better security for our clients in managing their portfolios and investment decisions.

Securrency Capital is registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

Securrency Capital deploys proprietary digital asset technology for the issuance, governance, and life cycle management of regulatory compliant tokens, including clawback of value in the event of theft or fraud. This, coupled with our on-chain identity services, allows for secure, transparent ownership of tokenized assets, and enables the movement of regulated value at the speed of tomorrow.

