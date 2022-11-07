Hetarth Patel, as the new VP – MENA & Managing Director – UAE at WebEngage, will helm the company’s growth vision in the Middle East & North Africa by harnessing its award-winning CDP-powered marketing automation platform and building on its commendable track record in the region

UAE, KSA, Egypt: WebEngage, a leading full-stack User Engagement and Retention Platform, today announced the appointment of seasoned tech leader Hetarth Patel as the new Vice President – MENA and Managing Director – UAE. Working closely with the founding team, Hetarth Patel will spearhead WebEngage’s growth aspirations in MENA, a region that is starting to adopt a retention-led approach.

Hetarth brings more than 20 years of experience in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry, where he has led strategy, organization building and global business expansion. Prior to joining WebEngage, he was heading Strategy and Sales Development for Customer Experience solutions at Oracle for its Eastern Central Europe Middle East and Africa operations. He spent over 10 years at Flytxt BV in a senior leadership role and built and expanded its business to over 50 countries.

“Hetarth Patel, with his deep understanding of the regional MarTech landscape and a growth-led disposition, has all hallmarks of a leader who can be entrusted to turn WebEngage’s vision into reality in MENA. In just about two years since its official launch in the region, WebEngage has revolutionized retention marketing through a full-stack solution, by enabling brands to maximize the utility of data and meaningfully engage customers. The achievable impact has incentivized us to ramp up our regional efforts and offerings, where the role of Hetarth will be pivotal,” said Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage.

Commenting on the appointment, Hetarth says: “The Middle East and Africa region is making huge strides in developing its digital economy. Investments in CX-first marketing and retention technology are all set to soar as more than 80% of organizations in the region plan to invest significantly in the next 5 years to build long-lasting personalized relationships with their consumers. It's an incredibly exciting time to help our customers in the region grow with WebEngage’s market-leading technology and in-region customer success team.”

Globally, WebEngage has crafted a niche for itself with its full-stack customer retention platform aimed at maximizing user engagement through a 360-driven AI-powered hyper-personalization of journeys, content and communication across channels, resulting in increased Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV). Boasting reputable clientele, which includes brands like eXtra, Vezeeta, and HNAK, WebEngage is adding over 60 new clients each quarter in the MENA region. eXtra stores, Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing retail brand, witnessed a 33% increase in purchases through localized user engagement campaigns and Vezeeta achieved a 47% upliftment in pharmacy orders with WebEngage. The meteoric growth phase culminated in the recent $20 million Series B funding round led by Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund and SWC Global, with participation from existing investors India Quotient, Blume Ventures, and IAN Fund, among other VCs.

-Ends-

About WebEngage

Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 600+ brands across India, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and South East Asia markets. WebEngage is on a unique mission to ensure that no business should ever have to work hard to retain its customers. WebEngage helps them scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class journey builder enabling automated triggers and campaign orchestration across channels. The third piece of the stack is the personalization engine that includes all the data in the system and AI/ML-driven product recommendations that boost the conversion for all channels including the web and mobile apps. This puts immense power in the hands of marketers as they try to live up to the consumer expectation of a personalized user experience, a habit formed by the Amazon and Netflix of the world. The company is working across several industries like E-Commerce, Edtech, Fintech, Foodtech, Media & Publications, Gaming, BFSI, Healthcare, Online Retail. The key clientele includes marquee brands like IKEA, eXtra Stores, HNAK, Vezeeta, Tabiyat, Unilever, L'Oréal, Bajaj Auto, Unacademy, Myntra, Pluralsight, Pepperfry, Junglee Games, HT Media, FirstCry, GoIbibo and many more.

To learn more about the WebEngage, please click: https://webengage.com/

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Neha Kaul

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

neha@yourwordsmiths.com