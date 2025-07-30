Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Scope Markets, a leading provider of multi-asset trading solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohanad Yakout as Senior Market Analyst for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

With certifications from CISI, IFTA (CFTe), and CMT Level 2, and a degree in Finance & Investment, Mohanad's deep knowledge of global and regional markets spans both macroeconomic and technical analysis as well as strategic client engagement. In this role, Mohanad will deliver high-quality insights to support clients within the MENA region and beyond.

Joshua Mahony, Chief Market Analyst at Scope Markets, commented:

“Mohanad brings a rare combination of analytical depth and real-world client impact. His ability to deliver timely, multilingual insights across multiple channels reinforces our commitment to providing best-in-class support for traders and partners.”

Mohanad is known for producing market reports, technical outlooks, and live updates in both English and Arabic, making him an important voice in regional and international financial media. He has served as a market spokesperson on platforms such as CNBC, Bloomberg Asharq, and Al Arabiya, where he delivers real-time commentary and strategic analysis on key global events.

Mohanad Yakout, Senior Market Analyst at Scope Markets, added:

“Joining Scope Markets is an exciting next step. “The firm's focus on transparency, research, and client empowerment matches my own approach to helping traders and partners navigate markets with clarity and confidence.”

Scope Markets continues to broaden its appeal to clients in the MENA region, strengthening its existing offering, which includes access to regional index pricing on UAE equity exchanges, pricing on gold and silver CFDs in non-USD denominated contracts, local language customer service facilities and funding in local payment options.

By expanding its research capabilities in the native language of the region, Scope Markets reinforces its dedication to serving the unique needs of MENA investors and deepening its presence in one of the world’s most dynamic financial markets. As part of these efforts, Mohanad will contribute to regional event and media appearances, market publications, and platform-integrated commentary—delivering insight that helps clients act decisively across asset classes in both Arabic and English.

About Scope Markets

Scope Markets is a brand used by a diversified financial services group providing online trading facilities and institutional brokerage solutions to customers across the globe. Offering access to multiple asset classes and instrument types across both mobile and desktop platforms, Scope Markets is a trusted partner delivering customer-centric solutions from a single venue. The Group is regulated in multiple jurisdictions and supports customers worldwide.