The new executive brings over 17 years of experience which will propel Savvy in its mission to grow the global gaming sector.

RIYADH – Savvy Games Group, the games and esports company founded to drive the long-term growth and development of esports and the wider games industry worldwide, announced today the appointment of Saleh Alfadhel as Chief Financial Officer.

Saleh Alfadhel has been appointed Savvy’s Chief Financial Officer. Alfadhel brings a wealth of experience in finance and accounting to his new role, having served most recently as the Group Chief Financial Officer at Saudia, the national carrier and one of the largest airlines in the Middle East. He has also served as a member of many listed and close joint stock companies boards and audit committees, including Riyadh Airports, Flyadeal and AXA insurance.

In his new role, Alfadhel will oversee Savvy Games Group's financial strategy and operations, sitting on the executive team to drive the company's growth and profitability.

Savvy is 100% owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, PIF.

Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Saleh Alfadhel as our new Chief Financial Officer. With his impressive track record and wealth of experience in finance and strategy, I know he will play a critical role in driving Savvy’s development and growth. As we continue to invest long-term capital to grow the community and the sector, Saleh's expertise will be invaluable to us.”

About Savvy Games Group (Savvy)

Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) is a games and esports company founded to drive the long-term growth and development of esports and the wider games industry worldwide. Savvy was set up and is 100% owned by PIF. As a global champion of this buoyant sector, Savvy is becoming a global leader in games and esports through deploying significant capital over long-term horizons.

