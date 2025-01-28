Real estate services provider Savills Middle East has announced the appointment of Sunil Parmar to lead Building Surveying services across the Middle East within its Building and Project Consultancy (BPC) service line. This strategic addition responds to the growing demand for specialist technical expertise at various stages of the project lifecycle observed across the evolving Middle East markets.

Savills Middle East’s BPC operation recently completed five years in operation, during which the team delivered solutions that are applied across all technical aspects of acquisitions, development, ownership, occupation, and subsequent disposal of property assets.

The Building Surveying team at Savills has through the years built extensive expertise in technical appraisals of commercial and residential developments. In his new role leading the growing team, Sunil will focus on advising clients on major capital investment projects, property transactions, asset optimisation, and landlord-tenant relationships. By adopting a comprehensive asset life cycle management approach, he will equip clients with the insights needed to make informed, value-driven decisions at every stage of the project life cycle.

Sunil brings over 25 years of expertise as a Chartered Building Surveyor, specialising in building surveying, construction consultancy, project management, and asset management. Having spent the past seven years in the Middle East, including significant time in Saudi Arabia, Sunil’s regional experience positions him to address the unique challenges and opportunities of the market effectively.

Sunil has a proven track record of delivering high-level strategic advice to central and local governments, government entities, and Royal families. His expertise also spans diverse geographies, including the UK, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, demonstrating his ability to adapt to different legal systems, cultures, and built environments. Most recently, Sunil was seconded to an integrated property management company in Saudi Arabia, overseeing a portfolio of assets valued at approximately SAR 23 billion. In this capacity, he delivered CapEx and tenant fit-out projects across six major assets in Riyadh, playing a key role in redesigning the tenant fit-out management strategy and creating comprehensive tenant fit-out guidelines.

Speaking on his appointment, Sunil Parmar said, “I am excited to join a global, multi-disciplinary real estate firm and contribute to its growth throughout the region by offering comprehensive building surveying services to existing clients and generating new business. My focus will be on delivering tailored advice to maximise asset value and enhance performance across its life cycle, whilst providing clients with the most cost-effective solutions. With significant ongoing investment into real estate portfolios in the region, I look forward to working on innovative and unique projects in the dynamic markets of UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.”

Simon Denham, Head of Building and Project Consulting and Transactional Services at Savills Middle East, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Sunil to Savills as we continue to strengthen our service line across the region. His extensive experience in building surveying and asset management, combined with his strategic approach to addressing client needs, will significantly enhance our ability to deliver value-driven solutions. Sunil’s leadership will play a vital role as we respond to the evolving demands of the real estate market and work towards achieving our clients’ goals.”

This latest appointment aligns with Savills constant commitment to addressing the region's rapidly changing real estate landscape and delivering innovative, client-focused solutions.

About Savills Middle East:

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

