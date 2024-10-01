Riyadh, KSA: Saudi Reinsurance Company "Saudi Re" announced the appointment of Ahmed Al-Jabr as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1st, 2024.

Al-Jabr, who has been with Saudi Re since 2011, previously held the position of Chief Operations Officer before being promoted to the role of Deputy CEO.

Subsequently, he was appointed as the Acting CEO earlier this year.

With over 25 years of diverse experience in the insurance and reinsurance sectors, Al-Jabr brings a wealth of expertise having served in various executive roles in operations, strategy management, business development and others. He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom.

Saudi Re is a leading reinsurance company in the Middle East region, with operations spanning more than 40 markets. The company holds an 'A-' rating from Standard & Poor's and an 'A3' rating from Moody's. In the first half of the current year, Saudi Re grew by 19% reporting gross written premiums of SAR 1.4 billion, and focusses on executing its Strategy Towards 2028 with the aim of reinforcing its competitive position and sustaining its profitable growth momentum domestically and internationally.