Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has announced the appointment of His Excellency Salim Saeed Al Midfa to the role of CEO of the Corporate Communications department and Customer Service sector.

Al Midfa takes on the role following years of dedicated service as the CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions. His tenure was marked by notable achievements, where he contributed significantly to the company's strategic plans, overseeing the development of strategies, projects, and brands under the Rafid umbrella.

His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, praised the remarkable achievements of Rafid Automotive Solutions under Al Midfa’s leadership. “His Excellency Salim Saeed Al Midfa has played a pivotal role in the success of Rafid Automotive Solutions in a way that enhances the competitiveness of the local economy, by attracting inward investment, contributing to the growth of Sharjah. Under his strategic leadership, Rafid has been at the forefront of introducing innovative solutions within the automotive sector, aligning seamlessly with the vision of Sharjah Asset Management, which aims to foster a conducive environment for diverse investments and sectors, thereby facilitating growth”, he said.

Al Sayegh highlighted the many milestones that Rafid has achieved over the years, notably the comprehensive repair services for dnata's ground handling equipment at Dubai Airport. Additionally, Rafid has established numerous cooperative partnerships locally and regionally, through strategic facilities boasting advanced infrastructure and modern equipment, all adhering to international standards and quality standards.

Expressing his gratitude, Al Midfa extended his thanks to the leadership of Sharjah Asset Management for their confidence in his expertise and journey, now culminating in this service-oriented role. He praised the unwavering support Sharjah Asset Management has shown to all its subsidiary companies and national employees to further enhance business growth, development, and performance excellence. This commitment aligns with the overarching vision of the company, which strives to drive economic and social progress.

Al Midfa joined Sharjah Asset Management in 2016 as the General Manager of Rafid. His extensive experience spanning over 15 years across various domains, including his roles at United Arab Bank as the head of the credit cards department and overseeing marketing, customer service, and government relations, led to his eventual promotion as the CEO of Rafid.