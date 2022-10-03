LONDON, United Kingdom: – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, has appointed Jean-Vincent Teuler as vice president, airline sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Travel Solutions.

Teuler will lead Sabre’s airline business in EMEA, a key growth region for the company. He is tasked with growing the company’s revenue and customer base in the region and maintaining successful and trusted partnerships with existing airline customers.

“EMEA is a growth area for Sabre, and we have developed a strategy to expand and grow our business with special attention to the airline industry,” said Darren Rickey, senior vice president, airline sales, Sabre. “Teuler brings a wealth of IT and airline experience and will lead our efforts in this region, helping airlines identify and deploy the best technology to help in their recovery and expansion. I am confident that Teuler’s deep airline industry knowledge will be an asset in accelerating our company’s growth plans.”

Teuler has over 20 years of technology experience within the aviation industry. Before his current appointment, and through his 11 years at Sabre, he was responsible for overseeing strategic airline customer engagements across Europe.

“This is a pivotal time in the travel industry, and we need to continue to be highly innovative to meet the changing needs of our customers,” Jean-Vincent Teuler, vice president airline sales, EMEA, Travel Solutions at Sabre. “Our efforts will be focused on enabling the industry’s transformation, including helping airlines to distribute their NDC offers through Sabre’s marketplace as well as utilizing the intelligent capabilities of the Offer Management and Order Management solutions to meet their customers’ expectations. I am excited to work with the team to better serve our customers and partners more efficiently, while continuing to grow in the region.”

Prior to Sabre, Jean-Vincent worked in a variety of customer-facing roles, including commercial and account management, product management, e-Commerce and technology and services account management for the airline industry. He holds an Engineering and Project Manager master’s degree from Institut Supérieur d’Electronique de Paris, France.

-Ends-

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Media contact:

Fatin Said

sabrenews@sabre.com