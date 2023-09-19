Ras Al Khaimah - Rixos Bab Al Bahr, the distinguished family beach resort on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Dilara Atay as their new Sales Director. With an impressive career spanning over 13 years in hospitality across the UAE and Azerbaijan, Ms. Atay brings to the Rixos Bab Al Bahr team a reservoir of expertise, strategic wisdom, and dynamic leadership talents.

As Sales Director at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ms Atay will be at the helm of the resort's sales endeavours. Her mandate extends to the planning and execution of innovative business strategies, with the overarching goal of driving growth, amplifying revenue streams and securing new markets.

Her immediate priorities encompass a comprehensive analysis of market segments to formulate and implement sales strategies that will maximise revenues and lead to a broader customer base and heightened engagement. With an unwavering focus on attracting new business, she aims to position Rixos Bab Al Bahr as the standout property in a highly competitive hospitality realm. Ms. Atay's strategic prowess will further be leveraged to ensure the hotel's consistent performance above budgeted goals.

Ahmed Elnawawy, General Manager at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Dilara Atay as our newly appointed Sales Director. Her exceptional track record in the hospitality industry renders her an invaluable asset to Rixos Bab Al Bahr. Ms. Atay's unique amalgamation of skills and experience will undoubtedly elevate the resort's standing in the market."

Before her role as Sales Director, Ms Atay demonstrated exemplary leadership as the Complex Director of Sales for Le Meridien Hotel Dubai at Marriott International, steering numerous successful initiatives. Her dynamic career journey also includes her Cluster Director of Sales role at ABSHERON Hotel Group, where her proactive management strategies consistently maintained high customer satisfaction ratings.

This appointment marks a significant leap for Rixos Bab Al Bahr, leveraging Ms. Atay's well-established industry prowess, unwavering dedication to excellence, and visionary perspective for the resort's future. Ms. Atay's journey through various sales and marketing roles, spanning the UAE and beyond, echoes a vibrant profile consistently yielding customer-centric outcomes. Given the remarkable boom in Ras Al Khaimah's tourism sector in recent years, her appointment is timely and strategic.

With her expansive involvement in the hospitality domain, and successful international ventures, Ms Atay stands as a virtuous spearhead at Rixos Bab Al Bahr.

ABOUT RIXOS BAB AL BAHR

Situated on the pristine white sands on the peaceful Marjan Island of Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Bab Al Bahr has a beautiful beach, stylish accommodations, upscale restaurants, breath-taking views and all the amenities you would expect from a five-star beach resort in the United Arab Emirates. A resort with a difference, at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, guests can indulge in a variety of restaurants at no additional cost. With few exceptions, everything is inclusive from the kaleidoscope of cuisine in Seven Heights and the delicious selection of unlimited beverages in See & Sea, Mojito Lounge, to a diverse choice of entertainment including nightly kids shows, dance shows, live bands, kids club, spa, Exclusive Sports Club with daily fitness classes and recreational activities. Five delectable a la carte restaurants, including a steakhouse and a seafood restaurant, offer a diverse dining experience. The Rixos Bab Al Bahr is located 25 kilometers from Ras Al Khaimah City, 80 kilometers from Dubai City, 85 kilometres from Deira City and 70 kilometers from Dubai International Airport.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specialising in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment program, one-of-a-kind children’s edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. The Group has acquired hospitality expertise for over 50 years, resulting in an unrivaled portfolio of 39 hotel brands, from luxury to economy. The Group also offers digital solutions that maximize distribution, optimize hotel operations, and enhance the customer experience.

With ALL - Accor Live Limitless, the new daily lifestyle companion, the relationship between the Group and its clients, members, and partners evolves from transactional to emotional and unlocks the potential to live, work, and play. Beyond accommodation, ALL enables new ways to live, work, and play by blending food and beverage with nightlife, well-being, and co-working.

Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation and plays an active role in giving back to the planet and community via its Planet 21 – Acting Here program and the Accor Solidarity endowment fund, which gives disadvantaged groups access to employment through professional training.

Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information, visit group.accor.com Or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.