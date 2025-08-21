Hong Kong – Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) welcomed Rico Picenoni as its Global Head of Residential this week. The newly created leadership post is aimed at advancing the company’s design, branding and operation of private homes amid a surge in property developments comprising both hotels and permanent dwellings.

“The rise in mixed-use developments where we can offer hotel management and branded residence services in conjunction allows us to serve our clients more holistically,” Langham Hospitality Group CEO Bob van den Oord said. “It also enables consumers to not just experience our hospitality during their travels, but in the places they choose to call home.”

“Rico’s rare blend of branded residence and hotel operations experience makes him uniquely qualified to lead this key area of growth for the Group,” van den Oord added.

Picenoni recently helmed the branded residential consultancy team at Savills from the company’s London headquarters. The global practice group has managed advisory mandates across more than 50 countries with a combined development value exceeding US$45 billion. Prior to that, he oversaw residential and extended-stay development across the Middle East and Africa for Accor, where he also held senior feasibility and project assessment roles. The branded residence expertise he honed during these engagements was also informed by his preceding post as an asset manager for Seven Tides Hospitality, where he oversaw residential properties operated by Minor Hotels Group and Mövenpick, among other international hospitality firms.

Picenoni’s experience also includes operations roles with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in the United States and Starwood Hotels & Resorts in the United Arab Emirates, giving him a first-hand understanding of the supporting services that underpin residential projects backed by hospitality brands.

Picenoni is a graduate of Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne and additionally holds qualifications in real estate investments, asset management, and negotiations.

Underscoring LHG’s growing commitment to the Middle East, where it’s due to open its first hotel in 2029, Picenoni will be permanently based in Dubai.

About Langham Hospitality Group

A wholly owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings Limited, Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) is a global hotel and branded residences operator with a family of distinctive brands that include The Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels and Resorts, Eaton Workshop and Ying’nFlo. With over 40 hotels and residences in operation or development, LHG has an international footprint that extends across Asia, Europe, North America, Australasia and the Middle East. The group takes its name from The Langham, London, Europe's first Grand Hotel which for 160 years has been the pinnacle of sophisticated hospitality. The property’s philosophies are reflected Group-wide through inspiring design, cutting-edge innovation, sincere service and an unwavering commitment to building great memories. For more information, visit LanghamHospitalityGroup.com.

Media Contact:

Galia Baker

Senior Account Manager, TCApr

galia@tcapr.ae