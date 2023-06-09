Dubai: Rich tributes were paid to the late S. P. Hinduja of the Hinduja family in a prayer meet in Dubai attended by dignitaries, business partners, well-wishers, religious and community leaders, reflecting his steadfast commitment to partnerships as well as personal and professional ethics while leading the Hinduja Group as its chairman.

At the commemoration event attended by 400 people from all walks of life, H.E Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence spoke of SP as a business man with a sharp acumen, and as a warm and friendly person who valued relationships, while praising his achievements that has led to the growth of the Hinduja Group as a transnational business conglomerate with roots across the world and in the UAE.

“SP will be missed…may his memory is a blessing… we all continue to be inspired by his life and ideals,” he said. “I greatly admired his wisdom and generosity, and I continue to marvel at all that was accomplished by him,” H.E Sheikh Nahyan added.

The event held in a devotional ambience in the presence of the Hinduja brothers – Ashok Hinduja and Prakash Hinduja, along with family members – was attended by various business leaders from the UAE. Those who shared their memories of SP in their speeches included Yusuf Ali MA, Lulu Group MD and Chairman, Ram Buxani, Group Chairman, ITL Cosmos, Vasu Shroff, Chairman of Regal Group, Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman, Al Tamimi & Co. among others.

Nostalgically recalling SP Hinduja, Swami Brahma Vihari from BAPS, UAE, said: “He was the man of the moment…philanthropy was part of his life.” Messages from spiritual leaders, Sadhguru, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati were also played out on the occasion. Renowned singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Kailash Kher and Anup Jalota paid their tributes to SP with devotional songs.

The Hinduja family has received condolence letters and words of comfort from royalty across generations, presidents, prime ministers, spiritual and business leaders, global artists, cultural icons and associates on SP’s passing away.

