Muscat, Date – The Zubair Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Raid Al Biamani as the company's new Treasury Manager, effective October 2023. Raid Al Biamani brings a wealth of experience to his new position, with a robust background in financial management spanning over 16 years. His main tasks will involve overseeing financial liquidity, working closely with banks and external partners, and implementing strategies to optimise treasury functions.

In his role at the Corporation, Raid will be responsible for managing the company's financial processes and will ensure compliance with financial regulations. He will also collaborate closely with management on reports, treasury strategies, and policies.

"We are pleased to welcome Raid Al Biamani to our team as our new Treasury Manager," said Sharifa Al Balushi, Group Head of Human Capital Centre of Excellence at The Zubair Corporation. "His extensive experience, combined with his strong academic background, positions him as an ideal candidate for this role. Raid's appointment reinforces our commitment to recruiting top talent and fostering a diverse, innovative, and high-performing team. We look forward to his contributions in driving our financial strategies, enabling us to better serve our clients and stakeholders.”

Antriksh Khurana, Group Finance Director at The Zubair Corporation said, “His strong command of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and proficiency in various software and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems make him an invaluable asset to our organisation. We are confident that Raid's strategic acumen and financial expertise will contribute significantly to the Corporation’s success."

Raid holds an MBA degree from the University of Bedfordshire, further enriching his credentials and expertise in the field. His expertise extends to pivotal roles within the Special Economic Zone, government regulatory bodies, and the electricity sector amongst others.

For more than five decades, The Zubair Corporation has been attracting new expertise and innovative practices from around the world to Oman and other markets in which it operates. It remains one of the largest institutions which has contributed to the establishment of infrastructure at the national level, in addition to playing a pivotal role in the Culture, Tourism and Industry sectors. Today, The Zubair Corporation has a diverse portfolio of distinctive companies, strategic business units and joint ventures that are deployed alongside the Sultanate in the Middle East, India, Far East, Europe, USA and Africa markets.