Mohamed Farwath – IT Manager

Mohamed's journey in the hospitality industry spans over eight years, marked by his unwavering dedication and progressive career in IT. With a robust academic foundation in Computer System Design, Mohamed has consistently demonstrated his prowess in technology and its application within the hospitality sector. His career began with a focus on IT infrastructure, where he honed his skills and steadily advanced through various roles, ultimately leading him to his current position as the IT Manager.

Having worked in renowned hospitality companies such as Hilton and Hyatt, Mohamed brings a wealth of expertise to the Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills team. His deep understanding of technology and its integration into hotel operations allows him to streamline processes and enhance guest experiences. His commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology ensures that the hotel remains at the forefront of innovation in the hospitality industry. His ability to foresee and address potential challenges has been instrumental in the successful implementation of numerous projects.

"Technology is not just a tool; it's a pivotal element in creating seamless and memorable experiences," Mohamed shares. "Throughout my career, I've been driven by the goal of integrating technology in ways that enhance efficiency and elevate the guest experience. Joining the Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills team provides an exciting opportunity to apply my skills and contribute to the hotel's continued success."

Deepak Saini– Chief Engineer

With 25 years of multinational expertise spanning the hospitality, facility management, wind energy, and marine sectors, Deepak is a performance-driven professional with a strong background in operations, maintenance, and team management. His education includes a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Guru Ghasidas Central University and a Master’s in Business Administration from IGNOU. Additionally, he holds numerous certifications, including HVAC systems from ASHRAE and Six Sigma Yellow Belt.

Deepak's career is distinguished by his technical proficiency in troubleshooting and maintaining electrical and electromechanical machinery. He has a proven track record in predictive and condition-based maintenance, vibration analysis, and the installation and commissioning of various systems. His expertise extends to HVAC and refrigeration plants, power generation and distribution, hydraulic and pneumatic systems, and security systems. Notably, he has successfully managed large-scale projects, such as the renovation and rebranding of the Ramada Jumeirah Hotel to Crowne Plaza Jumeirah Dubai, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group.

"Engineering excellence is about ensuring reliability and enhancing guest experiences through innovative solutions," Deepak states. "At Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills, I aim to leverage my extensive background in engineering and maintenance to uphold the highest standards of operational efficiency and sustainability. I look forward to contributing to the hotel’s success by implementing advanced technologies and fostering a culture of continuous improvement within the engineering team."

In the words of Siddhartha Sattanathan, the General Manager at Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills: “I am delighted to welcome our new talents, Mohamed Farwath and Deepak Saini, who will not only strengthen their core departments but also add significant value to our hotel. Mohamed's technological expertise and customer focus, coupled with Deepak's extensive engineering experience across different sectors, will ensure we continue to lead in operational excellence.”