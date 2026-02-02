Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PwC Middle East has appointed Khaled Ahmed Bin Braik as Country Senior Partner for the United Arab Emirates, effective 1 April 2026, marking an important step in strengthening the firm’s leadership as it supports the country’s long-term growth and ambition.

Khaled is a homegrown leader at PwC and brings over 15 years of consulting experience, specialising in public sector strategy, organisational transformation, and human capital development. In his new role, he will serve as PwC’s Country Senior Partner for the UAE, working closely with clients, stakeholders and policymakers to build trust, deliver sustainable outcomes and support the nation’s long-term economic and social ambitions.

Commenting on the appointment, Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Territory Senior Partner, said: “Khaled’s deep understanding of the market and the culture, his strong relationships with government stakeholders, and his commitment to developing national talent make him well placed to shape PwC’s presence in the UAE. I am particularly proud of Khaled’s journey, which reflects our confidence homegrown leadership and our sustained investment in developing national talent for senior roles within the firm.”

Laura Hinton, PwC Middle East incoming Territory Senior Partner, added: “Khaled’s appointment is a strong example of PwC Middle East’s commitment to developing national leadership. His journey reflects the strength of our people, the depth of our investment in local talent and our belief that sustainable growth is driven by leaders who understand the markets and communities they serve."

Speaking on the appointment, Khaled Bin Braik, incoming UAE Country Senior Partner, said: “The UAE continues to set global benchmarks in governance, innovation and national development. It is a privilege to be appointed Country Senior Partner and to lead our UAE practice at a time of such opportunity and transformation. Our clients remain at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to working alongside them to build resilient institutions, empower national talent, and solve important problems.”

