DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Property Finder, MENA’s leading property portal, announced the appointment of Jamie O’Mahony as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). O’Mahony brings extensive international Tech and Marketplace expertise to the role and a proven track record in driving financial strategies and operational excellence.

He joins from foodpanda in Singapore, where he held various executive roles, the most recent being CFO, where he managed foodpanda’s financial operations across 11 markets, boosting growth and profitability. Prior to this, he held various senior global finance positions at Just Eat, in the UK.

In his new role, O’Mahony will lead Property Finder’s financial strategy, supporting its ambitious growth trajectory and its mission to continue spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem and change living for good in the region.

Michael Lahyani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Property Finder, notes, “I’m delighted to welcome Jamie onboard. His experience and leadership will be instrumental in helping us drive sustainable growth and deepen our impact across our markets.

2024 was a milestone year for Property Finder on multiple fronts, from expanding operations and growing our team of diverse global talent, to attracting regional interest from first time global investors. As we move into 2025, we are laser-focused on sustaining this momentum. Key to our journey is having the right leadership in place and I am excited to have Jamie onboard to navigate this exciting phase of the business.”

Reflecting on his new role, Jamie O’Mahony adds, “I’m incredibly honored to join Property Finder at such a pivotal time for the company and the tech and real estate industries. The company’s mission and role in transforming the way people experience one of life’s biggest financial decisions – buying a home – resonates deeply with me. I look forward to collaborating with the team to advance this meaningful journey.”

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering both buyers and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.