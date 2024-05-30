Dubai:– The Prime Minister of Yemen, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak, visited the Museum of the Future for a tour along with a delegation from Yemen.

During his visit to the museum, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak was accompanied by the Deputy Executive Director of Museum of the Future, Majed Al Mansoori. The tour showcased the Museum of the Future’s most prominent features, including its iconic architecture and design as well as its unique exhibits and narrative, highlighting its vital role in shaping the future as part of the museum's efforts in creating a better future for humanity.

This visit formed part of Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak's official itinerary, following his excellency’s distinguished presence at the Arab Media Forum in Dubai which took place from 27th to 29th May 2024. The forum witnessed the convergence of eminent government officials, thought leaders, and editorial directors from across the region.

-Ends-