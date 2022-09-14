Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pfizer announced today the appointment of Dr. Parmjot Bains as Gulf Cluster Country Manager within its Emerging Markets business unit. Dr. Bains’ experience spans more than 18 years in various fields with 7 years heading several global roles at Pfizer. Previously, Dr. Bains was the Regional Commercial Lead APAC for Pfizer’s Hospital Business, where she worked cross-culturally with Pfizer’s global teams across the US and Asia Pacific Region to deliver ground-breaking, innovative access solutions and products that transform patient outcomes.

In her new role, Dr. Bains will oversee the Pfizer business in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Yemen.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Bains said: " It is an exciting time to be here and pursue our journey in the Gulf where Pfizer has been operating and serving patients’ needs for over 40 years”.

She added: "I look forward to extending Pfizer’s momentum, leading several ongoing projects and forging even closer partnerships and alliances with healthcare professionals, our distributors, communities, and governments that will change and impact the lives of millions of people across the Gulf countries. We have a truly fantastic team in each of the markets, and together, we will continue to deliver breakthroughs that address critical health challenges and unmet patients’ needs, and to drive new awareness programs across our strategic therapeutic areas."

An experienced global healthcare executive trained in clinical medicine, and experienced in strategy with McKinsey and Company, drug development as a Biotech CEO, and global commercial roles within Pfizer, Dr. Bains has received the US-based Healthcare Business Association Rising Star Award in 2022 recognizing leadership in the healthcare industry and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

