​​​​​DUBAI, UAE – United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in luxury and mixed-use hospitality management, announces the appointment of Panos Loupasis as Vice President of Development for Middle East, Africa and Asia. Loupasis will be instrumental in driving UHM's aggressive expansion strategy, which targets a portfolio of 100 hotels by 2030.

In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the expansion strategy of UHM in the region, including identifying new market opportunities and collaborating with stakeholders on property acquisitions, conversions or new constructions. He will work closely with investors, developers and executive teams to ensure development projects align with the company's strategic goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Panos to our leadership team,” said Klaus Assmann, COO, United Hospitality Management, ME, India & SE Asia. “His extensive experience and proven track record in development and operations across multiple continents will be invaluable in driving our ambitious growth plans. Panos’ deep understanding of the market dynamics in the Middle East, Africa and Asia makes him the ideal leader to spearhead our expansion efforts, help us achieve our goals, and strengthen our position as a leader in hospitality management.”

Panos Loupasis commented on his appointment, stating, “I am incredibly excited to join United Hospitality Management at such a transformative time. The company’s vision and commitment to excellence resonate deeply with me. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to UHM’s growth and solidify its position as a benchmark for luxury and mixed-use property management globally. Together, we will identify and execute strategic opportunities that will enhance our portfolio and deliver exceptional value to our partners.”

Panos Loupasis is a seasoned hospitality expert with more than 27 years of multicultural experience. He joins UHM from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, where in his last role, he served as Managing Director for Türkiye, the Middle East and Africa, with direct responsibility for over 187 operational assets. Before that, he held various senior development roles. Prior to his time at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, he held development, operational and asset management positions, including roles at the Rezidor Hotel Group and Accor Hotels, and was also instrumental in the introduction of the Holiday Inn Express brand in the GCC. Panos holds an MBA in Hospitality Management from Cornell-Essec (IMHI) and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Aristotelian University of Thessaloniki.

United Hospitality Management is poised to establish itself as a benchmark of excellence for luxury and mixed-use property management globally. Its current operations span two continents, boasting a portfolio of more than 3,600 keys across 15 hotels, resorts, and branded residences, over 60 F&B venues. It also runs its own wellness brand, ‘Serenity – The Art of Wellbeing,’ in Europe and the Middle East. The group partners with notable global hospitality companies including Marriott International, Accor, IHG, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel, and its Holiday Homes and Residences brand, ‘Bespoke’.

About United Hospitality Management (UHM)

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. UHM is a leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation, and management, and has partnered with world-class brands including IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel, and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes, managing over US$1 billion in assets.

The company offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy spanning Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation for strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team, and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.