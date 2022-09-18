Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Oracle today announced the appointment of Riham Almusa as the Country Leader for Oracle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In this new role, Riham will support the digital transformation initiatives of Oracle’s public and private sector customers in Saudi Arabia. She will also prioritise Oracle’s initiatives to attract, train, mentor and prepare Saudi’s next generations talent for the digital economy.

Riham is passionate about inclusion and equity in the workplace, specifically of women and the youth. As a result, with Riham as Country Leader, she will focus on how we further embed our global Diversity & Inclusion strategy with a focus on localizing for Saudi Arabia where required.

“We are delighted to appoint Riham Almusa as Oracle’s new country leader for Saudi Arabia. Riham is a true Oracle champion and has in a short span successfully established our applications mid-market hub in Saudi Arabia and helped our public sector business grow significantly. Riham’s growth at Oracle is an example for all aspiring Saudi women in tech, and we invite them to explore the incredible opportunities that Oracle offers to women professionals”, said Leopoldo Boado Lama, senior vice president – business applications, ECEMEA, Oracle.

Riham joined Oracle in April 2021 as Cloud Applications Director, following which Riham was given the additional responsibility of leading Oracle’s public sector business in the Kingdom. Riham holds a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology (IT) from King Saud University.