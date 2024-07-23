Saudi Arabia, Dammam: Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia and the entity behind THE RIG., is proud to announce the appointment of three prominent executives to its leadership team. These strategic appointments mark a pivotal moment as THE RIG. propels forward in developing the world-first adventure tourism destination, inspired by offshore oil platforms, paying homage to Saudi Arabia's rich oil and gas heritage.

Adel Alshabeeb assumes the role of Chief Commercial Officer, bringing with him a wealth of experience as a Saudi national adept at managing and leading a diverse portfolio of businesses and functions. With a career spanning over two decades, Adel has spearheaded growth initiatives in the Middle East and Asia, holding key positions such as Executive Director at The Industrialization Energy Services Company (TAQA) and Vice President at Schlumberger.

Maurits Stichter joins as Chief Financial Officer, leveraging more than 25 years of experience in finance, compliance, and risk management specifically in civil and offshore construction businesses. Having held senior positions across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, such as Chief Financial Officer at Saipem in Saudi Arabia.

Mirko Gaudiosi steps into the role of Chief Development Officer, boasting over two decades of experience in project management within the oil and gas sector across 19 countries. He has a robust background in international EPCI, offshore, and Shipbuilding working for companies such as Seadrill, Ocean Rig, Saipem, and Fincantieri Cruise, where he held pivotal positions that involved overseeing complex operations and driving strategic growth.

Raed Bakhrji, CEO of OPDC, expressed: “We are thrilled to have Adel, Maurits, and Mirko, join our executive team at this crucial juncture for THE RIG. Their wealth of experience and leadership in their respective fields will be instrumental as we progress toward our ambitious vision for this unique project. With their expertise, we are confident in our capacity to redefine adventure tourism and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

In their respective capacities, they will propel the next phase of THE RIG. forward through their core functions and skillsets, collaborating with the executive management team under the guidance of CEO, Raed Bakhrji, to bring to fruition the vision set out for this project.

These appointments underscore OPDC's commitment to assembling a world-class team to drive the vision of THE RIG. forward and establish it as a pioneering destination that embodies the essence of Saudi Arabia's rich oil and gas heritage.

