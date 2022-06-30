Dubai: Omnicom Media Group MENA has announced the promotion of Saleh Ghazal to the role of CEO of OMD MENA. He’s been leading OMD’s UAE operations since 2017, first as General Manager and then as Managing Director. As regional CEO, Ghazal will overlook a network of 12 offices.

This promotion comes at a time when OMD worldwide solidified its position as the global leading media agency after winning Media Network of the Year at Cannes Lions last week and ranking first in RECMA’S 2021 network diagnostics report. Over the past five years, OMD has transformed its product to help its clients not only navigate through challenges but also to conquer and reach new heights. Through precisely calibrating its talent, tools, technology and consumer understanding from a demographic, behavioural segmentation and psychographic perspective, the network has been able to pivot its service offering to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients. In this role, Ghazal will ensure OMD’s award-winning excellence and best practices are deployed across the region and take the network to the next level.

Driven by his passion for technology, Ghazal started his career in digital media. Over the years, he combined his digital expertise with his account servicing skills to deliver relevant, effective and innovative hybrid business solutions for clients. Thanks to his business acumen and innate commercial strength, which continuously allowed him to create value for OMD’s clients and help them grow their business, he successfully transitioned from client to agency leadership.

“Saleh’s journey to this point, growing through the ranks, has prepared him well for this moment. The joy of seeing someone start his career at OMD and take the helm after 15 years of consistent performance is unparalleled. Saleh will not only strengthen the OMD network but also create the conditions for all our clients to meet and exceed their goals and ambitions, with the best talent, experience, practices and know-how,” stated Elda Choucair, CEO of Omnicom Media Group, MENA.

“It is an exciting time for OMD not just regionally but globally too. We’re celebrating our big Cannes Lion win of Media Network of the Year and the title of Agency Network of the Year at the MENA Digital Awards. Our clients, talent and partners keep aiming higher and that opens award-winning possibilities,” commented Saleh Ghazal. “I am ready to be at the forefront and lead this advancement, acting as a catalyst for the consistent and comprehensive roll-out of our offering everywhere.”

Ghazal will continue to report to Choucair as CEO of the group, and the OMD offices across the MENA region will report into him. The promotion is effective from July 1.

