Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Okadoc, the one-stop-shop patient engagement platform, is strengthening its foundations in Saudi Arabia with the appointment of Rafat Taher as Saudi-based CEO.

Taher joins Okadoc with over 15 years of leadership across the sector. Prior to joining Okadoc, he occupied senior positions in both the public and private sectors, including CEO of VPS Saudi Arabia, CEO of One Healthcare group, managing director of healthcare and life sciences at Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), chairman of the critical care department at King Saud University College of Medicine and serving as an advisor to the Saudi Ministry of Health, Vision Realization program and the National Digital Transformation Unit.

Taher will bring that depth and knowledge of the healthcare sector to lead the strategic growth of Okadoc across the Kingdom, building on the company’s strong record of success while also catering to the needs of Saudi’s healthcare sector. In line with Vision 2030 objectives, Okadoc Saudi strategy aims to facilitate access and improve quality and efficiency of healthcare services, promote prevention of health risks, and enable full and healthy lives.

“Okadoc’s mission has always been to improve the healthcare experience for all. Our strategy across the Kingdom will help providers and insurers unlock the power of technology to ensure they are maximizing both business and health outcomes while increasing patient engagement and satisfaction,” said Rafat Taher, CEO of Okadoc Saudi Arabia.

Okadoc’s instant doctor booking solution is the only one-stop shop patient engagement platform that is directly integrated with providers’ health information system / electronic medical records (HIS/EMR), allowing patients to see real-time availabilities and book video and in-person appointments seamlessly without any admin support. Not only does Okadoc’s technology reduce administrative burdens, but it is also proven to reduce no-shows by as much as 75%, increase patient satisfaction, offer new revenue streams via online consultations, increase operational efficiency by optimizing appointment bookings, and increase payment options for patients.

The platform allows patients to book a virtual or in-person appointment within 30 seconds or less. It allows the ability to search for doctors by name, clinic name, specialty, language spoken, gender, country of education, location. Patients can also receive reminders and can reschedule, cancel or even request earlier availability online.

Okadoc caters to the needs of patients, providers and payors, including insurance companies and third-party administrators. It is compliant with local and international standards and is directly integrated with 35 HIS/EHRs, including Epic and InterSystems.

Okadoc was recently awarded “Best in KLAS” for Virtual Care Platforms in the Middle East and Africa. Its white-label solution is trusted by some of the region’s leading healthcare groups and insurers, including Bupa, Daman, Mediclinic, Medcare, Emirates Hospital, UE Medical, Novomed, Valiant Clinic & Hospital and Dubai Healthcare City.

Okadoc reached a milestone in 2021, managing over four million appointments across the Middle East and Indonesia – a 7x growth in appointments between fiscal year 2020 and 2021.

Following the successful launch of its telehealth platform in 2020, just after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Okadoc enabled more than 75,000 video consultations. It onboarded over 1,000 telehealth doctors and saw a 34x growth in telehealth appointments, ensuring that patients continue to receive the healthcare that they need and deserve and allowing providers to enable a hybrid care delivery model.

About Okadoc:

Okadoc is a one-stop-shop patient engagement platform based in the UAE that helps providers seamlessly connect with their patients.

For health systems and plans, Okadoc is a technology partner that increases operational efficiency and improves patient engagement and retention. For patients, it’s an all-in-one platform that digitizes the patient experience and provides access to quality care, resulting in better health outcomes.

Okadoc’s white-labeled solution is trusted by the region’s leading healthcare and payor groups as the best-funded healthtech startup in the GCC, Okadoc aims to improve the healthcare experience for all.