Dubai, United Arab Emirates: O Beach Dubai, part of the iconic O Beach Ibiza family, is thrilled to introduce its pre-opening leadership team for the soon-to-open ultimate day beach club destination on Dubai Marina beachfront in Q4 2024.

The powerhouse team of experts combines global hospitality expertise and a shared passion for creating exceptional experiences, bringing Ibiza’s signature blend of live entertainment, outstanding dining and legendary pool parties to the city.

With 37 years in the industry, Tony Truman, Co-Owner of O Beach began his career in the events industry at 15 years of age and has produced and hosted high-profile events such as the Brit Awards, MOBO Awards and Soap Awards, as well as high-level private and corporate parties. Tony has since become a well-renowned character in the hospitality world with a reputation for creating and transforming brands and concepts. This success has led him to launch a diverse portfolio of businesses, including bars, nightclubs, event management agencies, hotels, and travel concierge and travel e-commerce services.

Tony Truman, Co-Owner of O Beach, commented: “Expanding O Beach from Ibiza to Dubai has been one of our proudest achievements to date. With the city’s vibrant energy, dynamic hospitality scene, and international appeal, Dubai is the ideal destination for the next chapter of O Beach. As we bring our dreams to life, I am confident that our dedicated leadership team, handpicked through a rigorous search, will drive O Beach Dubai forward, replicating Ibiza’s ultimate day beach club experience in the Emirate. They are a talented team of experts who will propel O Beach Dubai to new heights and unleash value for guests, employees and our stakeholders.”

Leading the charge is Duane Lineker, Co-Owner of O Beach, with 18 years of hospitality experience spanning Europe, Dubai, and the UK. Duane's expertise in financial management and business progression, coupled with his deep familiarity with the O Beach brand, ensures a seamless transition. His track record of driving significant growth across various businesses, including beach clubs, nightclubs, bars, restaurants and a consultancy management agency is testament to his capability.

Duane has been instrumental in developing O Beach Dubai’s stunning amphitheatre-style venue, working closely with fellow Owner Tony Truman and lead designer Dorgham Khudareay of Arco to blend Ibiza’s vibrant pool party vibe with Dubai’s luxury standards.

Sharing his vision, Duane Lineker, Co-Owner, O Beach said: “When people visit O Beach Dubai, we want them to feel like they’re experiencing something truly unique, a day club experience that combines the best of live performances, danceable music, sun-soaked relaxation by the beachside and exceptional service, all within an atmosphere that captures the essence of both Ibiza’s party culture and Dubai’s lavish lifestyle. With my team, I look forward to supercharging the venue’s vibe, ensuring smooth operations and establishing O Beach Dubai as the ultimate day club destination.”

Joining Duane is Marcus Robinson as Director of Operations at O Beach Dubai. Following an impressive tenure at various top-tier venues, Marcus is recognised for his dynamic leadership and approachable management style, bringing over 20 years of international F&B and hospitality expertise. His previous role as Director of Operations at Cove Beach Dubai, where he launched Dubai’s first-ever ladies day and established the venue as a premier destination, has solidified his reputation for setting new industry standards. Other notable roles include his position as Director of Operations at SOHO Family Hospitality Group and, most recently, as Director of Restaurants at Savaya Group in Bali. Marcus’ wealth of experience, combined with his trademark positive energy, meticulous planning, and seamless operations promise to enhance the vibrant atmosphere at O Beach Dubai. He is committed to crafting unforgettable experiences and raising the bar for day club hospitality in the UAE.

O Beach Ibiza’s Brand & Events Director, Gemma Charters will also be joining O Beach Dubai’s pre-opening team. Gemma brings a wealth of experience and creativity to her role as Brand & Events Director at O Beach Dubai. Beginning her career in the industry at the young age of 20, Gemma has honed her expertise in brand and events management over the years. Since 2024, she has been a pivotal figure in Ibiza's vibrant scene, working closely with various renowned brands and clubs. Gemma's journey with O Beach began in 2013, a year after its establishment, where she quickly rose to the helm of multiple departments including brand, marketing, events, production and brand partnerships. Her role extends beyond traditional brand management; she has been instrumental in shaping the voice, tone, and visual identity of O Beach, ensuring that every aspect of their marketing and events reflects the brand's ethos. As the creative director of the shows, Gemma oversees everything from themes and prop design to music selection and choreography, meticulously scheduling all events alongside the events team to create unforgettable experiences. Her collaboration with the owners has been crucial in the brand's development and guardianship, driving its growth and reputation. Before joining O Beach Dubai, Gemma worked with the Ministry of Sound brand on Ibiza events and world tours, further solidifying her reputation as a leader in the industry. Her extensive experience and dedication ensure that O Beach Dubai will deliver the same exceptional quality and vibrant energy that has made O Beach Ibiza a global icon.

Overseeing culinary excellence is Ibrahim Ata, who will join as O Beach Dubai’s Executive Chef. Ibrahim has more than 11 years of experience working in some of the best restaurants around the world, including several in Dubai. Unlike many professional chefs, Ibrahim realised his love of cooking a little later in life while he was studying Tourism and Hotel Management at Akdeniz University Alanya Altso Vocational College. As part of his studies, some of the training took place in the kitchen where Ibrahim enjoyed learning new techniques and delivering a final dish that made people happy. A year after graduating, he landed a role as Chef de Partie at Gordan Ramsay Fine Dining restaurant at the St. Regis Hotel in Doha, part of the Gordon Ramsay Group. He continued honing his skills across several Gordon Ramsay restaurants, including London House in Hong Kong and Bread Street Kitchen & Bar at Atlantis, The Palm. In 2016, he became a Senior Sous Chef at La Cantina Du Faubourg Restaurant and Lounge, assisting in running the restaurant until being offered the job as Chef De Cuisine at the brand-new WHITE Beach & Restaurant in October 2019. Ibrahim’s creative menu planning, ability to lead large kitchen teams and meticulous attention to detail promise to bring an exciting and flavourful dimension to O Beach Dubai’s food and beverage offerings, ensuring they are as exceptional as its entertainment.

With this seasoned team in place, O Beach Dubai is poised to set new standards in day beach club experiences in Dubai and the UAE.

For more information and updates on the grand launch, please visit, Obeachdubai.com

About O Beach Dubai

O Beach Dubai, the newest addition to the renowned O Beach Ibiza family, is the ultimate day club experience in Dubai. With its anticipated launch in Q4 2024, O Beach Dubai aims to encapsulate the electrifying essence of Ibiza's legendary party culture while offering a unique blend of luxurious amenities, world-renowned pool parties, fully immersive entertainment shows, an elevated dining experience and exceptional hospitality. With its roots firmly planted in its Ibiza heritage, O Beach Dubai invites guests to an unforgettable journey of indulgence and excitement, establishing itself as a premier beach club and dining hotspot in Dubai and the UAE’s vibrant social landscape.

For more information, please visit Obeachdubai.com