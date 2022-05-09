Riyadh – Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has appointed Kholoud Al Dosari as country head for Northern Trust in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Based in Riyadh, Al Dosari oversees the strategic development, business growth and operations of Northern Trust’s asset servicing business in the country. This senior local leadership appointment further underscores Northern Trust’s commitment to its clients in the region and growth of its asset servicing business in the Middle East.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Al Dosari served as non-executive independent board member to Northern Trust Saudi Arabia since 2019. She brings close to 20 years of experience and expertise in management consultancy, corporate governance and strategic private equity investments, having worked for prominent family offices, public and private organizations in Saudi Arabia. Most recently, Al Dosari served as director at The Financial Academy, the education arm of the Saudi Central Bank and Capital Market Authority. Prior to that, she was executive director of CFA Society Saudi Arabia.

James Wright, head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Asset Owners comments, “Saudi Arabia is an important strategic market for Northern Trust. Since opening our office in Riyadh in 2013, we have expanded our services and capabilities, and making key appointments with local experts, to support our clients’ evolving needs in this region. With Kholoud’s experience and deep understanding of the local market, she is well placed to help us execute our strategy of growth, deepen our relationships and enhance our services to clients.”

Northern Trust began servicing clients in the Middle East in 1987. Today it has 30 employees located across Riyadh and Abu Dhabi providing market coverage six days a week from Sunday to Friday, leveraging the support of the global organization. The team provides a comprehensive range of solutions to a broad base of clients that include many of the largest sovereign wealth funds, central banks, inter-governmental/governmental organizations, asset managers and family offices in the region.

Northern Trust’s EMEA Asset Owners provides services to more than 330 clients with collectively more than $2.54 trillion (as of 31 December 2021) in assets under custody across EMEA. It is focused on supporting the evolving front and back office needs of pension funds, insurance companies, non-for-profit organizations, central banks and sovereign wealth funds and other inter-governmental agencies across EMEA.

