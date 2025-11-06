Muscat: In a recognition that underscores the remarkable progress National Finance – the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company – has achieved under his visionary leadership, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, was named ‘CEO of the Year – Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFC)’ at the 2025 CXO Awards.

The CXO Awards are among the nation’s most esteemed recognitions, celebrating C-suite leaders whose strategic foresight, and transformative leadership have shaped their industries and driven impactful progress within their organizations. This honour reflects Mr. Al Farsi’s exceptional leadership and his ongoing contribution to advancing the country’s financial services sector.

Leveraging his deep insight into evolving market dynamics and global trends, he has steered National Finance toward new heights, championing responsible lending, digital innovation, and sustainable financing. Under his stewardship, National Finance has established its position as the undisputed market leader in the Sultanate of Oman’s non-banking finance sector, commanding a market share of 49.57%, the highest in the finance and leasing industry. The company also boasts the largest regulatory capital of RO 147.93 million, underscoring its financial resilience and capacity for sustainable growth. With the largest asset base and an extensive network of 23 branches across multiple governorates, the company continues to expand its reach and accessibility. Complemented by a diverse and ever-evolving portfolio of innovative finance solutions tailored to meet customer needs, the company’s strong financial performance, operational excellence, and unwavering focus on customer value have solidified its reputation as the nation’s preferred financing partner. His leadership continues to position the company as a benchmark for innovation, customer-centricity, and outstanding performance.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, said, “I am truly honoured to be recognized on such a prestigious platform, among visionary leaders who continue to inspire impact, and growth in their fields. This accolade is not only a personal honour but also a tribute to the dedication, talent, and unwavering efforts of the entire National Finance team. Together, we remain committed to empowering the communities we serve with unparalleled finance solutions, delivering lasting value, and upholding our role as a trusted Partner for Growth.”

With over two decades of distinguished experience, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi has played a pivotal role in shaping the Sultanate of Oman’s financial and entrepreneurial landscape. Prior to leading National Finance, he held several prominent positions across private and government institutions. His contributions have also been significant to the establishment and growth of Islamic banking within the nation and the wider GCC region. Widely recognized as a trailblazer, Mr. Al Farsi continues to inspire and empower emerging leaders in the finance industry.

Under his guidance, National Finance has continued to prosper, achieving operational excellence, reinforcing its market leadership, and advancing customer-focused innovation. Mr. Al Farsi’s forward-looking approach has made him both a catalyst for transformation and a cornerstone of the company’s enduring success. Led by his insight and foresight, the company remains on a strong upward trajectory, promoting inclusion, supporting community development, and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s sustained prosperity.