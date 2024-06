Dubai: – Nathan Group announces the appointment of Jane Garcia as the General Manager of the Managed Services business for the MENA region. This role oversees multiple business units under the group including Nathan HR, Accounting and IT businesses in the MENA region.

With a distinguished seven-year tenure at Nathan Group, Garcia brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her new role.

Having joined the group as a Senior Sales Consultant, Garcia quickly rose through the ranks, spearheading the creation of innovative products and operated a high level of customer service. Her vision and client-centric approach have led to the expansion of Nathan HR's clientele to include key government entities, large private sector companies and multinationals across the GCC.

Reflecting on her new role, Garcia states, "As General Manager, my vision is to position Nathan HR as the premier choice for businesses seeking innovative, efficient, and peoplecentric solutions. I am dedicated to elevating HR and our other professional services from supporting roles to strategic assets, ensuring that we serve as trusted advisors and partners in our clients’ journey to success amidst an ever-changing landscape."

Garcia's ambitious vision includes embracing innovation, customization, and strategic partnerships to revolutionize Nathan HR’s HR and Staffing services, with a focus on leveraging technology and fostering team growth.

"We’re delighted to announce Jane Garcia’s promotion," remarked Rohan Nathan, Group CEO and founder of the Nathan Group. "Her journey from Senior Sales Consultant to General Manager showcases her dedication and invaluable contributions to our success.

We have full confidence in Jane’s ability to lead Nathan & Nathan MENA to even greater heights."

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Benjamin Brank

Marketing Manager

Nathan Group