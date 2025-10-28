Dubai, UAE: The Accor Waterfront Properties, Dubai Deira and Dubai Gold District is delighted to announce the appointment of Mohamad Ali Shaikh as Cluster Operations Manager, marking a significant milestone in the cluster’s continuing journey to elevate guest experience and operational excellence within Accor’s midscale portfolio in the UAE.

Commenting on his new role, Shaikh said, “I’m honoured to take on this leadership role at the Accor Waterfront Properties in Dubai Deira and Dubai Gold District. My goal is to build upon the cluster’s strong legacy of hospitality excellence. As Dubai’s hospitality landscape continues to evolve, I’m excited to work alongside our talented team to further enhance guest satisfaction, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth”.

A Proven Leader in Hospitality Operations

With nearly two decades of experience across leading Accor properties in the region, Mohamad Ali Shaikh brings a wealth of expertise in hotel operations, staff management, and revenue generation.

Most recently, as Director of Operations at Novotel Bur Dubai, Shaikh oversaw overall hotel operations, ensuring seamless coordination across all departments to enhance guest experience and operational performance.

Prior to that, as Rooms Division Manager at Novotel & Ibis Mall Avenue Dubai, he spearheaded several digital transformation initiatives, including Opera Cloud migration, achieving the Best Upselling Revenue Hotel title in Accor’s Northern Region for Q1 2024 with a 50% year-on-year increase.

His career also includes senior management roles at Pullman Hotel & Residence Deira City Centre, ibis Al Rigga and Novotel Suites & Ibis Hotel Mall of the Emirates, leading high-performing teams to record-breaking Guest Satisfaction and Brand Audit scores. His leadership contributed to multiple accolades, including TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards (2022 and 2023).

Operational Excellence and Vision

Shaikh’s career has been defined by a hands-on, people-centric approach and a track record of driving performance across key departments such as Front Office, Housekeeping, and F&B. He has led two hotel pre-openings in India, spearheaded multiple re-openings in Dubai, and actively participated in Accor’s Future Hotel Managers Development Program (2023-24), underscoring his commitment to leadership growth.

In his new role, Shaikh will focus on strengthening the six properties within the Dubai Gold District and Dubai Deira cluster: Novotel Dubai Gold District, Mercure Dubai Gold District, Mercure Dubai Deira, ibis Styles Dubai Gold District, ibis Styles Dubai Deira, and Aparthotels Adagio Dubai Deira. His priorities include positioning the cluster as a preferred destination for both business and leisure travellers, optimizing operational efficiency, and reinforcing the hotels’ sustainability and digitalization initiatives.

About Accor – Dubai Deira Cluster:

Accor is a global hospitality leader with over 5,400 properties across 110 countries. In Dubai’s historic Deira district, Accor operates a strategic cluster of six hotels — Novotel, two Mercure properties, two ibis Styles, and Aparthotel Adagio — catering to a diverse range of travelers, from business guests and families to solo explorers and long-stay residents.

Each property is uniquely positioned near key landmarks like Dubai Creek, the Gold and Spice Souks, and Deira City Centre Mall, offering easy access to both cultural attractions and modern conveniences. With over 1,200 rooms combined, the cluster delivers flexible stay options, locally inspired design, and consistent service quality.

Guests can also benefit from Accor’s global loyalty programs — ALL – Accor Live Limitless and Accor Plus — with exclusive offers

