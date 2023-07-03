Dubai, UAE: EY announces the appointment of Michael Hasbani as Markets Leader across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, effective 1 July 2023. Michael will oversee the firm’s growth strategy and ensure that EY continues to play a leading role in the region’s transformation journey.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, MENA Chairman and CEO, EY, says:

“We are seeing rapid changes in citizen and consumer demands due to advancements in technology, geopolitics, and the aftermath of the global pandemic. These demands require businesses to reassess their strategies and plans to ensure their longevity in the market while also preparing for unforeseen future challenges.”

“Michael has been a key figure in supporting EY clients as they continue to navigate their transformation journeys and has led significant change for organizations across the emerging markets. Now, as Markets Leader, he will harness the power of our global capabilities for the MENA region, supporting EY’s expansion in key sectors and markets as we continue to build a better working world.”

Michael Hasbani, MENA Markets Leader, EY, says:

“We are witnessing the beginning of what can only be described as the renaissance of the MENA region, powered by an abundance of natural resources and a rich history of prosperity and culture. I am proud to lead EY’s efforts in leveraging our unique capabilities and deep expertise to help our clients.”

“We will continue to see efforts for economic diversification among both the public and private sector.

There is great opportunity for the region to become a global powerhouse, and I look forward to seeing how it continues to accelerate in areas such as sustainability and technology.”

With 30 years of experience in management advisory and professional services, Michael has worked with government, state-owned enterprises and prominent global and regional businesses, serving as special advisor to leaders and boards. He also helped successfully design, develop and establish some of MENA’s leading destinations. In his most recent role as the EY Global Consulting Real Estate, Hospitality and Construction Leader, he led significant change efforts for organizations in Europe and the emerging markets.

