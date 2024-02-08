Dubai, UAE - Merkle, dentsu’s leading technology-enabled customer experience management company, has today announced the key appointment of Sameer Poonja to the newly created Head of Experience and Platforms role.

In his new position, Sameer will lead the Experience Platform capability for Merkle, with a focus on helping clients create omni-channel content-driven experiences. His responsibilities include delivering high quality, integrated experiences and championing the principles of headless content and digital asset management to deliver customised experiences. Sameer will lead the delivery of these outcomes by connecting the dots across Merkle’s pillars of analytics, data, CX, UX creative and performance marketing.



Poonja is an experience pioneer, with several career highlights including launching Emirates Airlines' first consumer-facing application, building Canada's first wireless machine with Coca-Cola, and spearheading the launch of Canada's first cloud-based hotel management system. His entrepreneurial spirit also led him to co-found Spades, a contactless web-based dine-in solution, in response to the growing demand for frictionless payment experiences.



Commenting on his appointment, Sameer remarked, "I am thrilled to join Merkle MENA and embark on this exciting journey of shaping transformative digital experiences. By focusing on the 'why' I believe we can redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in the region’s digital landscape.

Merkle holds a distinctive position in the market, offering our clients a comprehensive blend of strategic insights, creative ingenuity, design and technical proficiency, and effective commercial strategies to advance their growth agendas."

Prior to joining Merkle, Sameer served as a Senior Advisor at Roland Berger, where he played a pivotal role in establishing growth strategies for prominent entities such as Entertainer and various Saudi Government institutions. He has also demonstrated a commitment to fostering innovation and driving tangible results by mentoring, incubating, and accelerating new entrants on the Fintech Fast Track Program while leading Innovation, Partnerships and Design for Visa CEMEA.



Andreas Skopal, Managing Director Merkle MENA said, “Sameer brings unparalleled experience and a proven track record in strategy, experience platforms and innovation. I have no doubt that under his guardianship we will be able to set new standards in digital experience delivery by harnessing platforms and fostering collaboration across UX, business upskilling, performance, and cross-channel connectivity to facilitate seamless interactions across digital touchpoints for our clients and their customers.”

Poonja commences the role with immediate effect. This appointment follows the earlier announcements of Stacy Anderson as Deputy Managing Director, Omar Khan of Head of Data & Analytics and Andreas Skopal as Managing Director, and forms part of a growing Merkle MENA executive team.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Sara Paye

Marketing & Communications Director

sara.paye@dentsu.com

+971 4 447 4996



About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With more than 16,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with locations in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.



www.merkle.com

About dentsu

Dentsu is the network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.



https://www.dentsu.com/

https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/