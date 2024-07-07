With bilateral business relations between the two regions reaching over $25.7 Billion as of last year, Mercosul Chamber of Commerce and Industry looks to boost its reach in the Middle East & North Africa.

São Paulo, Brazil – The Mercosul Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) proudly announces the appointment of Zaid Mirza as the Global Director for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region. This strategic decision, made by Argentinian MCCI President His Excellency Mr. Miguel Lujan Paletta, underscores the Chamber's commitment to strengthening economic ties and expanding its influence in the MENA region.

Mercosul stands as one of the world's foremost economic blocs, boasting a combined GDP exceeding $2.6 trillion. Bilateral business relations between Mercosul and the MENA region have already reached an impressive $25.7 billion as of last year. The appointment of Zaid Mirza aims to further enhance these robust connections.

Zaid Mirza brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of both regions. Educated in the United States and Europe, Mirza has spent over a decade in South America, where his father served as the Ambassador of Jordan to Brazil, Peru, Venezuela, and Honduras. His extensive background in consulting and lobbying across various sectors positions him uniquely to bridge the gap between Mercosul and the MENA region.

"I am honored by this opportunity to shorten the gap between the two regions. I look forward to implementing MCCI's strategic vision. Our plan includes opening offices in major cities throughout the MENA region to facilitate increased business transactions," stated Mirza.

Founded in 1991, the same year as Mercosul, the Chamber of Commerce of Mercosul and the Americas operates as a civil entity under private law, recognized by its member countries. It serves as a crucial link between governmental policies and the commercial objectives of business leaders.

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, MCCI has regional branches across its member and associate countries, including Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Venezuela, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Cuba, Colombia, Costa Rica, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Italy, India, China, Russia, Japan, Canada, and the United States, among others. The Chamber is dedicated to strengthening international and regional cooperation through numerous projects supported by countries, international organizations, and state and municipal governments.

In the era of globalization, MCCI has expanded its focus beyond intra-regional trade to promote the commercial interests of Mercosul and the Americas worldwide. Today, MCCI operates committees and offices in 34 countries, supported by partners and strategic alliances that provide expertise and facilitate the conquest of new markets with effective logistics and support.

Mercosul has secured free trade agreements with several countries, aiming to revitalize the economy, trade, tourism, and services, and support governments, companies, and industries. The organization is also committed to generating employment, ensuring food security, and protecting the climate and water resources. Additionally, MCCI actively engages in health, tourism, culture, and education initiatives, particularly in the post-COVID-19 context.

With Zaid Mirza's appointment, MCCI is poised to accelerate its mission of fostering economic growth and cooperation between Mercosul and the MENA region, paving the way for a prosperous future.

From his side, President Miguel Lujan Paletta expressed his satisfaction with the business relations between the two regions. "We already have a strong presence in the Far East and Asia," he said. "We look forward to boosting the commercial aspects of trade, acquisitions, and establishing a strong presence in the MENA region. I will be visiting the region in the near future." He concluded.

Both MENA and Mercosur are emerging markets with immense potential. Mercosur's exports to the Arab world amounted to $12.3 billion, compared to $12.2 billion in imports from the Arab world.

"The size of the business between Mercosul and the Middle East is substantial and growing," noted Zaid Mirza. "The main products traded include agricultural products such as soybeans, corn, sugar, and meat from Mercosul, and petroleum products, natural gas, and minerals from the Middle East.”

For more details, please contact: zmirza@caliconsulting.ae

ccmercosul.org.br