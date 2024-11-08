Luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive today announces the appointment of Matthew Boguradzki to the role of Regional Director for Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa.

With a wealth of international sales experience including Head of Sales – Americas at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and a series of senior sales leadership roles at BMW, Matthew’s expertise and leadership will be invaluable as McLaren continues to drive demand for the brand and deliver the highest standards of customer service.

Matthew’s appointment follows Brett Soso’s decision to step down having spent six years leading McLaren’s business activities in EMEIA. Brett will leave the business at the end of the year providing a smooth leadership transition period.

Commenting on his new role, Matthew added: “It’s a pleasure to be joining McLaren Automotive during what promises to be an exciting period of growth and expansion for the brand. McLaren Automotive is one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands. I am excited to take on the role of managing and developing our operations in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, and I look forward to playing a key role in our continued success.”

