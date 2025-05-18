Saudi Arabia, Riyadh – Mastercard has announced the appointment of Saud Swar as Country Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant. The appointment strengthens Mastercard’s leadership team in the West Arabia division, underlining the company’s commitment to serving as the region’s technology partner of choice.

Bringing a wealth of experience to the role, Saud will lead and manage Mastercard’s operations in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and Palestine, deepening local market knowledge and engagement, and advancing efforts to connect and power an inclusive digital economy.

“We are very pleased to see Saud Swar take another important step forward on his professional journey with this exciting appointment,” said Adam Jones, Executive Vice President, Division President of West Arabia, Mastercard. “Saud will no doubt play a pivotal role in advancing our work to empower the people and communities we serve across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and Palestine with even greater access to a more accessible, secure and transformative digital economy. We look forward to him stewarding us to more success in the region.”

Saud Swar, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant, Mastercard stated, “I am excited to begin this new chapter with Mastercard, making the most of my experience to complement and build on of the team’s achievements... I am looking forward to working closely with and our partners to unlock new opportunities, drive growth and create impact across the division and wider region.”

Saud has over 17 years of experience working in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Mastercard, Saud spent all his professional career at American Express, initially joining the company as a New Product Development Specialist 2008, gradually rising the ranks to serve as the Chief Business Officer – MENA for American Express Middle East. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Bahrain and completed an Executive MBA at London Business School.

