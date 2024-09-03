Cairo, Egypt – Mashreq Egypt is pleased to announce the appointment of Amr Hassan as Chief Risk Officer (CRO). In his new role, Amr will oversee the bank’s risk management strategy in Egypt, ensuring the institution's continued adherence to regulatory standards while mitigating potential risks across its operations. Amr will also be responsible for leading the development of risk policies, enhancing risk governance frameworks, and maintaining the quality of Mashreq Egypt’s credit portfolio.

Amr brings over two decades of extensive experience in risk management and credit risk analysis, having held significant positions across leading financial institutions in Egypt. Before joining Mashreq, Amr served as Head of the Corporate Credit Risk Department at Mashreq Bank's head office in Egypt, where he was instrumental in shaping the bank’s credit policies and maintaining strong risk management practices. His vast experience also includes senior roles at Emirates NBD, Credit Agricole Egypt, and BNP Paribas Egypt, where he developed a deep expertise in corporate risk assessment, financial analysis, and regulatory compliance.

Commenting on the appointment, Amr El Bahey, Chief Executive Officer at Mashreq Egypt said: “We are proud to welcome Amr Hassan as our new Chief Risk Officer. Amr’s exceptional track record in risk management, coupled with his in-depth understanding of the Egyptian banking sector, makes him the ideal leader to drive our risk management strategy forward. His leadership will be crucial as we continue to strengthen our risk frameworks and deliver on our commitment to safeguarding the bank’s assets and reputation.”

Amr Hassan stated: “I am honored to take on the role of Chief Risk Officer at Mashreq Egypt. In an increasingly complex financial environment, effective risk management is more critical than ever. I look forward to working closely with our team to enhance our risk management practices, ensure regulatory compliance, and support Mashreq Egypt’s strategic objectives. Together, we will continue to build a resilient and forward-looking risk management framework that underpins the bank’s growth and success.”

Amr holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Ain Shams University. His wealth of experience and strategic vision will play a vital role in guiding Mashreq Egypt as it navigates the evolving financial landscape.