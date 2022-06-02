Dubai, UAE: Mashreq Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has appointed Rajeev Chalisgaonkar as its new Head of Business Banking and NEOBiz - a full-service digital bank exclusively for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), start-ups and young entrepreneurs.

Rajeev, who boasts over 29 years of Corporate, SME and Retail Banking experience across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will help define the go-to-market strategy and build on the overall delivery and experience for Business Banking customers. He will closely work with other business segments to capitalize on growth opportunities as well as help drive a strong value proposition through cross sell and strategic partnerships to further strengthen the Mashreq SME ecosystems and in turn enhance the offering for our SME customers.

Widely acknowledged as a thought leader in the SME banking and fintech industry, Rajeev has extensive experience in the digital transformation of business lending, development of new lending models based on alternative data, and forging partnerships with large data-driven entities for business expansion.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said: “The banking landscape in which we operate today is fast changing and dynamic, but in the current climate it also comes with unpredictable market conditions. Our customers rely on our unrivalled knowledge and expertise to help negotiate a clear path through any turbulence. In Rajeev we have a stalwart of the industry, whose vast experience, particularly in dealing with digital transformation, SMEs and fintechs, will help drive our business banking and NEOBiz proposition to new levels.”

Rajeev Chalisgaonkar, Head of Business Banking and NEOBiz: is a metallurgical engineer and holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta, said: “It is a great honor to join one of the oldest and yet one of the most forward-thinking banks in the UAE. SMEs are playing a pivotal role in shaping economies across the region and Mashreq Bank is at the forefront of helping them reach their potential. I look forward to working with the leadership of the bank to build on the great work that has already been done, ensuring that our valued business customers continue to receive the best service and products.”

