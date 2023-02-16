Abu Dhabi: Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of new Resort Manager, Marilu Olvera, who will be bringing over 20 years of global luxury hospitality experience to the role.

Marilu’s main responsibilities will be to oversee and guide the operations and guest experience of the resort’s 140 rooms, 14 suites, and 53 pool villas, alongside its array of F&B outlets and extensive unique desert activities. Most importantly, she will maintain and continue to develop the renowned high standards of service and world-class reputation that the luxury resort is known for.

The hospitality professional recently handled the opening project at Costa Rica-based Hacienda AltaGracia, part of Auberge Resort Collection, where she was responsible for the development and implementation of the Front Office, Housekeeping, Retail, Airplane, and vehicle transportation departments, along with the selection of the OS&E at the resort’s 50 ultra-luxury casitas.

In addition, Marilu was previously Executive Assistant Manager of Rooms at Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman, Complex Director of Rooms of Dubai-based Al Seef Hotels, owned by Meraas and operated by Jumeriah and worked during the opening of the ultra-luxury resort Cheval Blanc Randheli located in the Maldives, as Executive Housekeeper for 3 years.

“I am delighted to be back in the Middle East to join this amazing team in Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, a truly iconic destination, deeply respected by the world over. I am deeply passionate about the guest journey and take great pride in overseeing that every touch point is exceptional and that the guest service is unmatched. All in all, I am really excited to be working with the resort team to continue to drive and enhance the magical palace’s success story.”

Marilu joins equipped with a deep knowledge of regional hospitality, especially when it comes to delivering exceptional luxury experiences, employee, and guest satisfaction, and exceeding financial goals.

The Palace and the surroundings are one of the most beautiful places I have visited, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara reflects the beauty and the uniqueness of the heritage of the country, and it inspires to provide the charm, warmth, and empathy of Emirati hospitality. It is evident that service, in general, is constantly evolving however for me is important to thrive for excellence by embracing the human dimension, we are people caring for people who give our soul to all things we do, and we gain fulfillment when we see our staff and guests happy, satisfied, and ready to return.

