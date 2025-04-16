Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Mace, the global delivery consultants and construction experts, have appointed Brian Conlon as Country Director for Saudi Arabia to drive forward the company’s expanding operations in the Kingdom.

Reporting to Managing Director of Middle East and Africa Christopher Seymour, Brian will be responsible for overseeing the growth, performance and service excellence of Mace’s Saudi business, which currently employs more than 700 professionals.

Brian joins Mace with more than 35 years of industry experience including most recently holding the position of Regional Director at AtkinsRéalis, where he led a team of 400 professionals working across some of the largest projects and programmes in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to AtkinsRéalis, Brian spent more than 20 years in senior positions at Arcadis and EC Harris, leading major commissions, bids and establishing new business operations in several locations including the United Kingdom, India, North Africa, and the Middle East.

Christopher Seymour, Managing Director of Middle East and Africa at Mace Consult, said:

“With a leading presence across giga projects and major programmes in Saudi Arabia, Mace is playing an important role in the Kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030.

“We have ambitious growth plans for Saudi and the wider region focused on expanding our delivery capabilities across key markets and sectors, from cities and places to infrastructure and mobility.

“Brian will play a central role in this growth, leading our team in Saudi to deliver global best practice for our clients that supports the development of local communities.”

Brian Conlon, Country Director for Saudi Arabia at Mace Consult, said:

“Mace has a strong reputation for working on, and delivering, some of the largest, most iconic and most complex projects and programmes in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

“Working alongside our clients, we want to further expand our operations and enhance our capability and track record of innovative delivery throughout the Kingdom.

“I look forward to working with the Mace team, our clients and communities to deliver positive impact in Saudi and the wider region.”

Brian’s appointment supports Mace’s global growth plans that have included a number of recent international leadership appointments in key positions following the succession of Jason Millett as Group Chief Executive at the beginning of this year, and Davendra Dabasia as CEO of Mace Consult.