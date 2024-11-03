Muscat – In an impressive demonstration of leadership and excellence, Liva Insurance proudly celebrates the recognition of its Chief Financial Officer, Miron Kibria, as the ‘Business Leader of the Year - CFO’ at the prestigious Business Leadership Summit & Awards 2024.

Hosted by Muscat Media Group at the newly-inaugurated St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, the summit’s inaugural edition brought together top executives from 15 sectors across Oman, honoring those who have made significant contributions to their industries.

This award not only acknowledges Miron Kibria’s exceptional financial acumen but also underscores Liva Insurance’s commitment to fostering talent at the highest levels and leading Liva Insurance as a top insurance provider in the Sultanate of Oman.

As the CFO of Liva Insurance Oman, Miron Kibria has played a pivotal role in steering the company’s financial strategy, capital management, and ensuring sustained growth in an increasingly competitive market. His contributions have been instrumental in fostering a culture of resilience and excellence at the Company. With a career spanning both Europe and the Middle East, he has successfully implemented global financial strategies and demonstrated exceptional leadership in navigating complex regulatory frameworks.

The summit, held under the patronage of His Excellency Qais Al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, emphasized the need for strong leadership to propel Oman’s business community forward. Miron’s achievement is a testament to Liva Insurance’s ongoing commitment to cultivating leadership across the organization.

Sharing his gratitude upon receiving the award, Miron said: “Receiving this award reaffirms the team’s joint commitment to driving sustainable growth and financial excellence within the company, as we continue to shape the future of the insurance industry in Oman. I look forward to contributing to the ever-evolving journey of excellence of Liva Insurance, with a renewed sense of purpose and dedication.”

Miron Kibria’s journey to this prestigious accolade includes a solid educational background, with a BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance from Liverpool John Moores University in the United Kingdom and a CGMA qualification from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). His expertise in risk management and cross-border financial operations has empowered Liva Insurance to thrive in a dynamic global environment.

Liva Insurance’s consistent track record of leadership success underscores its position as a key player in Oman’s insurance sector, offering unparalleled service to its clients. This latest recognition is yet another affirmation of the company’s ongoing dedication to excellence and its leadership’s ability to navigate complex financial landscapes while delivering outstanding results.

About Liva Insurance:

Established in 2023 through the Integration of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), Liva is the region’s leading multi-line insurance company that provides Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life and various business insurances serving the GCC region for over 80 years and insuring over 1.5 million happy customers.

Liva group consolidates six entities: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.

Liva insurance is redefining insurance for today’s realities, combining local knowledge, passion and presence with global expertise to go beyond premiums, products and policies, providing smart, quick and reliable solutions.