United Arab Emirates: Linklaters today announced that David Miles will be joining as a partner in the firm’s Energy & Infrastructure practice, based in Dubai. David has over 20 years of experience in structuring, advising on, and executing complex, high value financings in the energy and infrastructure sectors. He has worked on transactions in Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America, but has a had particular focus on the Middle East for over a decade.

David joins Linklaters from Covington & Burling where he was a partner in the Project Development and Finance Group in London. Prior to this he was a partner at A&O, where he worked for over 16 years, in the UAE, London, Hong Kong SAR, Tokyo and New York.

Linklaters’ Global Head of Energy & Infrastructure Daniel Tyrer, commented:

“David is an excellent addition to our market leading Energy and Infrastructure team in the Middle East. We have seen a significant increase in complex energy & infrastructure work in the MENA region and David’s very widely respected expertise and experience will help us to further strengthen our offering to provide best in class service to our clients as we continue to expand our coverage across the region”

Linklaters’ UAE managing partner Scott Campbell, added:

“We are delighted to welcome David to our Dubai office. With the rise of transformative economic and social reforms in the Middle East, David’s extensive experience and knowledge of the market will help us to enhance our energy & infrastructure capability in the region and support our clients in taking advantage of the opportunities in this emerging market.”

