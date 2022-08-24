Dubai: Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection Hotels announces the appointment of Amit Biswas as Director of Sales and Marketing. Amit brings a wealth of experience to this new role, having worked in some of the region’s best properties for an impressive 16-year tenure.

Amit kicked off his Dubai career in hospitality at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel Complex starting off as a Conference and Banqueting Sales Executive in 2003, scaling the ladder and being continuously promoted over the years, ending up as Complex Director of Sales in Marketing in 2015.

During his tenure at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel Complex, he was also responsible for the Mina Seyahi Complex that comprised of three beach resorts. He was firmly at the helm of re-opening both complexes post-Covid and drove new segments emerging during the pandemic. Amit was also pivotal in the opening of two entirely new properties – Aloft and Element Al Mina in 2021.

Amit is proficient in driving revenue, innovation, and strategic growth in a highly competitive hospitality industry. In his new role, he remains dedicated to continuous process improvement and sourcing in the era of rapidly evolving markets, keeping his finger firmly on the pulse of industry shifts.

Amit will play a key role in developing sales and marketing strategies across all segments to drive growth and commercial productivity in his new appointment at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection Hotels.

Amit says "I am honored to join Lapita Dubai Parks and Resorts and look forward to reaching new heights of success for the hotel. I am committed to attracting new markets and growing the hotel's reputation in line with the hotel's growth plans."

About LAPITA, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection Hotels

LAPITA hotel is the UAE’s only Pacific island-themed family resort and the only hotel located in Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s leading theme park destination.

An award-winning hotel, Lapita has been recognized in the Bayut - Your Home Your Choice Awards 2021 as the Best Boutique Hotel in Dubai, reinforcing its position as a unique and exceptional destination.

With 504 rooms including 60 suites and three villas, three food and beverage outlets, two lagoon-style pools with a lazy river, spa, and health club, plus an impressive kid’s club, Lapita is the perfect destination to make unforgettable memories with the family. Every detail of LAPITA hotel is made with the magic of Polynesia in its soul and the spirit of ‘aloha’ in its service, transporting guests to a tropical island on arrival. From the thatched-roof to the bamboo-lined ceilings and tribal furnishings, every detail is authentic.

The hotel offers a dedicated conference centre with a 710sqm ballroom, as well as six meeting rooms and event facilities for companies who don’t want to do business as usual.

LAPITA is part of the Autograph Collection Hotels, a collection of individuals, independent hotels selected by Marriott for their ability to create one-of-a-kind guest memories through enriching travel experiences. The hotel’s name was inspired by the pre-historic Pacific Ocean people and their journey and settlement into the islands, known as the Lapita movement.

