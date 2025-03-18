Dubai, UAE: Kudotrade, one of the leading global CFD brokers known for its award-winning trading platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Catharine Ioannou as Global Head of Human Resources. With a distinguished career in HR leadership within the financial sector, Ioannou will play a pivotal role in driving Kudotrade’s global talent strategy, fostering a dynamic workplace culture, and supporting the company’s continued expansion.

Ioannou brings a wealth of experience in human capital management, having led high-performing HR teams at major global financial institutions. Her expertise spans talent acquisition, employee development, and building inclusive corporate cultures that empower individuals and teams to thrive. As Kudotrade continues to grow its presence internationally and expand its global workforce, Ioannou’s leadership will play a key role in attracting top-tier talent and ensuring an exceptional employee experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Catharine to the Kudotrade leadership team,” said Finley Wilkinson, Director at Kudotrade. “Her deep understanding of the financial industry and her proven track record in HR strategy make her the perfect fit to help us strengthen our global workforce. At Kudotrade, we are committed to not only providing an outstanding trading experience for our clients but also creating an environment where our employees can excel.”

Under Ioannou’s leadership, Kudotrade aims to enhance its people-centric initiatives, reinforce a high-performance culture, and continue attracting top talent to support its mission of becoming the best one-stop platform for all financial needs. As the company scales its global operations, Ioannou will be responsible for designing and executing innovative HR strategies that align with Kudotrade’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and client-first values.

With this key leadership hire, Kudotrade is reinforcing its dedication to building a world-class team that will drive the company’s continued success in today’s highly competitive fintech landscape.

About Kudotrade

Kudotrade is an innovative global CFD broker offering state-of-the-art trading technology, lightning-fast execution, and low-spread trading to thousands of clients in over 130 countries. Providing a seamless trading experience, top-tier customer support, and extensive educational resources to help traders succeed and with a physical presence in three countries and regulatory authorization from the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, Kudotrade continues to expand its global footprint.

Kudotrade is a brand name with multiple entities that are authorised and registered in various jurisdictions: Kudo Trade (Mauritius) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius under license number GB24203599; Kudo Trade Ltd is registered under the Saint Lucia Register of International business companies with registration number 2024-00239; and Kudo Systems Ltd, registered in Cyprus is an appointed representative of Kudo Trade (Mauritius) Ltd with rights of distribution.