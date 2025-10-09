Dubai, UAE – Klay Group, a boutique financial services firm providing Wealth Management, Multi-Family Office, Asset Management and Corporate Advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Srajan Gupta as Director, MFO (Multi-Family Office) in Dubai. In this role, Srajan Gupta will report to Achal Aroura, Head of MFO and will focus on strengthening Klay Capital’s multi-family office platform, supporting ultra-high-net-worth families with bespoke investment, governance, and succession planning solutions.

Srajan Gupta joins Klay Group from Barclays Bank PLC, Singapore, where he spent five years on the Macro Sales desk covering international real money accounts, hedge funds, corporates, and central banks across Asia-Pacific. As Associate III, he built strong client relationships with leading institutions including super funds, infrastructure funds, and global financial institutions, driving consistent revenue growth and delivering tailored solutions across fixed income, FX, derivatives, and structured products.

Srajan Gupta is academically distinguished, holding an MBA in Finance from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering from BITS Pilani, Goa Campus.

Commenting on his appointment, Achal Aroura, Head of MFO, Klay Capital, said: “We are delighted to have Srajan Gupta join our Multi-Family Office leadership team. His blend of global markets experience, strong client engagement skills, and proven ability to deliver value-added solutions makes him an excellent fit for Klay Capital’s vision. Srajan Gupta’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to building a best-in-class platform for families seeking tailored wealth management and governance solutions.”

Srajan Gupta added, “Joining Klay Capital represents an incredible opportunity to contribute to a platform that is redefining multi-family office solutions in the region. I am eager to leverage my global markets experience and client-first approach to help families navigate complexity, preserve wealth, and achieve their long-term objectives.”

About Klay Group:

Klay is a global boutique financial services firm delivering independent advice, tailored solutions, and smart systems across wealth management, multi-family office services, asset management, and corporate advisory. Combining institutional rigour with personalised service, our open architecture model ensures clients benefit from unbiased expertise, aligned incentives, and innovative insights powered by a dedicated in-house investment team and global analyst network.

With offices in Dubai, India, Singapore, London, and Australia, our diverse team of 140+ professionals from over 13 nationalities serves clients with a commitment to long-term relationships built on trust and shared success. Since inception, we have supported more than 450 families worldwide, maintaining a strong focus on bespoke strategies that preserve and grow wealth across generations.

Klay Group is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Financial Conduct Authority UK, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Services are available to professional, accredited, and wholesale investors only.

For media inquiries, please contact, Matrix PR:

Parvathi M: parvathi@matrixdubai.com

Krishika Mahesh: krishika@matrixdubai.com

Or Call +971 4 343 0888