Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – announced two key executive promotions that are set to drive the company's growth and enhance the performance of its portfolio companies. Effective January 6, 2025, Sheikh Sabah Mohammad Abdulaziz Al Sabah transitioned to the role of Group Chief Investment Officer, and Mr Samer Abbouchi was promoted to Deputy Group Chief Investment Officer.

These strategic appointments are part of KIPCO’s ongoing efforts to maximize the value of its existing investments, explore opportunities in new business sectors, and enhance the long-term performance of its portfolio. The leadership changes are designed to further reinforce the company’s investment strategy and its capacity to grow its diverse portfolio across various sectors.

Sheikh Sabah Mohammad Abdulaziz Al Sabah has been an integral part of KIPCO Group for many years, with a wealth of experience in managing strategic projects and driving the company’s key initiatives. Prior to his appointment as Group CIO, Sheikh Sabah held the role of Chief Strategic Projects Officer, where he was responsible for overseeing the development and execution of strategic initiatives across KIPCO’s portfolio. His deep knowledge of KIPCO’s business operations, coupled with his expertise in identifying and nurturing high-impact investments, uniquely positions him to lead the company’s investment strategies and manage its growing portfolio. As Group CIO, Sheikh Sabah will be instrumental in shaping the company’s investment direction, ensuring that KIPCO capitalizes on new market opportunities while maintaining a focus on sustainable and profitable growth.

Mr Samer Abbouchi, who joined KIPCO in 2023, has been promoted to Deputy Group CIO, focusing on supporting the CIO in the implementation of the company’s investment strategies. As Group Senior Vice President – Investments, Mr Abbouchi has played a pivotal role in identifying, analyzing and managing KIPCO’s investments across a wide range of sectors. His extensive experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and asset management, as well as his in-depth understanding of regional and global market dynamics, will make him a key contributor to KIPCO’s ongoing success. In his new role, Samer will work closely with Sheikh Sabah to manage KIPCO's investment portfolio, streamline operations and contribute to the company’s broader growth objectives.

Commenting on these appointments, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“These changes are a testament to the deep talent within KIPCO and the strong leadership pipeline we have built over the years. Sheikh Sabah’s strategic vision and Samer’s investment acumen will be critical in advancing KIPCO’s long-term investment goals. We are confident that these appointments will enhance our ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities, optimize the performance of our portfolio companies, and continue to create value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

KIPCO remains committed to delivering sustained growth, advancing its strategic initiatives, and positioning itself as a leading investor in the region. These leadership changes are expected to further strengthen KIPCO’s operational and investment capabilities, ensuring the company is well-positioned to succeed in an ever-evolving regional market.

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 30 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education. It’s financial service interests include commercial banking, asset management and investment banking.