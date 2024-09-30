Amman, Jordan – National Arab Motors — Kia Jordan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amer Al-Bajjali as its new Managing Director. In this role, Al-Bajjali will oversee the company’s operations and lead efforts to enhance performance, drive growth, and improve competitive positioning, while adhering to Kia’s global standards for exceptional customer experiences and market innovation. Al-Bajjali’s leadership is also expected to strengthen the company’s contribution to the national economy and community service initiatives.

With over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, Al-Bajjali has a proven track record of success in various senior roles at leading car dealerships in the Gulf region, most recently serving at Al-Jabr Trading Company, Kia’s dealer in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Bajjali’s appointment reflects his dynamic approach and extensive expertise in commercial transformation and strategic development. His background includes increased annual sales volumes and revenue, improved customer satisfaction and retention rates, and expanded customer bases—all aligned with the objectives of maximizing the market value of both the company and the Kia brand.

Mohammad Alayyan, CEO of National Arab Motors — Kia Jordan, expressed his enthusiasm for Al-Bajjali’s joining of the Kia family, emphasizing how valuable his addition to the team is. He is fully confident that Al-Bajjali’s experience and passion for excellence will facilitate the strategic changes needed to achieve the company’s goals, ensuring that Kia Jordan is a leading representative of the Korean brand; known for its sophistication, quality, and commitment to innovative service and sustainable growth.

Commenting on this occasion, Al-Bajjali said, “It is an honor to take on this role, which I see as a fantastic opportunity to drive new successes for both my career and Kia Jordan. The company has always stood out for its innovation, quality, and exceptional customer care in a dynamic market. I look forward to collaborating with the Kia Jordan team, and I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we can continue to drive growth and adaptability, meeting the evolving needs of our customers, and staying ahead of the curve in the market and industry.”

It is worth noting that Kia Jordan is committed to providing an outstanding customer experience not only through its innovative vehicles but also through its exceptional service at the “Kia Town” showroom and maintenance center. It is also the largest Kia showroom in the world and the largest car showroom and maintenance center in the Kingdom.